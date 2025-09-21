Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

New WhatsApp ‘Nano Banana’ Tool Lets Users Generate Viral AI Images

Now you can create trending AI images using the Nano Banana feature on WhatsApp. Upload a photo with the help of Perplexity AI and generate viral images by giving simple prompts.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Nano Banana Feature on Whatsapp
Nano Banana Feature on Whatsapp (Image: Freepik)

The Nano Banana feature is rapidly gaining popularity among users. Numerous images created using this feature are circulating online, including saree trends, selfies with celebrities, and other viral images. This feature is linked to Google's flash image model 2.5, referred to as the Nano Banana Model. It is now also available on WhatsApp. Let's learn how you can create trending images for yourself using WhatsApp.

Nano Banana Feature on WhatsApp

AI startup Perplexity AI has introduced Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature on WhatsApp. Smartphone users can now utilise this feature directly from their mobile phones without any additional apps. Images created using Nano Banana are quickly going viral on social media. Users simply need to upload their photo and provide a simple prompt.

How to Use the Nano Banana Feature on WhatsApp?

The process of creating trending images on WhatsApp is quite simple. Follow these easy steps to generate trending images:

  • First, open the Perplexity ChatBot on WhatsApp.
  • To do this, send a message to Perplexity's number +1 (833) 436-3285.
  • Once you've sent a message, you can upload your image.
  • Provide a prompt along with the uploaded image. For example, a saree-related prompt can be used for a saree image.

Is the Nano Banana Feature on WhatsApp Free?

The company has not yet clarified whether the Nano Banana feature on WhatsApp will be free. However, Google offers limited free access, while paid subscribers may receive more benefits.

Perplexity AI's Special Features

Perplexity AI can prove quite helpful for users on WhatsApp. It allows for easy completion of AI-related tasks that were previously only available on the Perplexity app. With the arrival of this feature, users can now directly create trending images on WhatsApp and share them on social media.

English News / Gadgets / New WhatsApp ‘Nano Banana’ Tool Lets Users Generate Viral AI Images
