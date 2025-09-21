New WhatsApp ‘Nano Banana’ Tool Lets Users Generate Viral AI Images

The Nano Banana feature is rapidly gaining popularity among users. Numerous images created using this feature are circulating online, including saree trends, selfies with celebrities, and other viral images. This feature is linked to Google's flash image model 2.5, referred to as the Nano Banana Model. It is now also available on WhatsApp. Let's learn how you can create trending images for yourself using WhatsApp.
AI startup Perplexity AI has introduced Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature on WhatsApp. Smartphone users can now utilise this feature directly from their mobile phones without any additional apps. Images created using Nano Banana are quickly going viral on social media. Users simply need to upload their photo and provide a simple prompt.
The process of creating trending images on WhatsApp is quite simple. Follow these easy steps to generate trending images:
The company has not yet clarified whether the Nano Banana feature on WhatsApp will be free. However, Google offers limited free access, while paid subscribers may receive more benefits.
Perplexity AI can prove quite helpful for users on WhatsApp. It allows for easy completion of AI-related tasks that were previously only available on the Perplexity app. With the arrival of this feature, users can now directly create trending images on WhatsApp and share them on social media.