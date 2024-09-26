Right to Information Act-2005: Penalty can be imposed on officials who do not provide information within 30 days

Right to Information Act-2005: The State Information Commissioner directed the officials that under the Right to Information Act-2005, the public information officer should provide information to the applicant within 30 days of receiving the application. Section 6 is basic and important. If the information is not provided within the stipulated time, the State Information Commission can impose a penalty on the officer. He said that the Commission can also penalize the First Appellate Authority if the information is not provided on time.

He further said that if the information is extensive, the officer should inform the applicant and provide the information within the stipulated time, and the officer should keep a record of the same. The officer should also ensure that the applicant is informed through registered post.

If information is not provided within 30 days, the applicant can directly file a complaint with the State Information Commission If the application is related to another department, the public information officer should transfer the application to the concerned department within five days. He said that if the information is not provided within 30 days, the applicant can directly file a complaint with the State Information Commission.

Provide information to the applicant that satisfies them Addressing the public information officers, he said that the information provided to the applicant should be satisfactory. He directed all the officials present to create a departmental application register in Form-3 under the Right to Information Act of 2005.

He said that no information related to national interest can be provided. He emphasized that the Right to Information Act is meant to bring transparency to the administration and reduce corruption. He provided information about Section 6, First and Second Appellate Authorities, Section 18, Section 19-A, 19-3, etc. to the officials present.

He directed all the officials to read the rules and regulations of the Right to Information Act and ensure compliance. He also directed that the names, addresses, office addresses, mobile numbers, and email IDs of all public information officers and First Appellate Authorities should be made available.

District Magistrate, Additional Superintendent of Police, District Development Officer, and other related officials were present on the occasion.