Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Gwalior

Gwalior: Birla Nagar Station to Become Satellite Station, 9 Trains to Halt

MP News: Train services from Birla Nagar station may soon commence, bringing relief to passengers.

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

(सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)
Image Source: Social Media

MP News: Birla Nagar railway station in Gwalior is set to receive a new identity soon. Currently only used for passenger trains, this station will soon be developed as a satellite station. Given the inconvenience faced by passengers due to ongoing construction work at Gwalior station, passenger trains operating from there will be diverted to Birla Nagar station. This will reduce passenger pressure at Gwalior station and help control crowds. The operation of trains from Birla Nagar station is expected to commence soon, providing relief to passengers.

Published by Patrika

A proposal to this effect has been prepared by the Jhansi division and sent to the North Central Railway headquarters in Prayagraj. Once approval is received, the operation of passenger trains, along with some regular trains from Gwalior, will commence directly from Birla Nagar station. To address the need for increased train services at Birla Nagar, Patrika, in its 24 August edition, highlighted the emergence of over 200 new colonies around Birla Nagar station, despite reliance on the main station. Following this news report, planning for operating trains from Birla Nagar began.

These trains may operate from Birla Nagar

- Gwalior to Kalaras MEMU train
- Gwalior to Bhind Etawah MEMU train
- Barauni Mail
- Bundelkhand Express
- Gwalior-Ahmedabad Express
- Gwalior-Indore Intercity Express
- Gwalior-Bengaluru Express
- Gwalior Sushasan
- Gwalior Howrah Express

Proposal submitted

Anirudh Kumar, DRM Jhansi Division, stated that in view of the ongoing redevelopment of Gwalior railway station and the resulting passenger problems, Birla Nagar station will be developed as a satellite station. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the headquarters. Once approval is received, some trains will be operated from Birla Nagar station. This will provide significant relief to passengers.

Three-kilometre distance between Gwalior and Birla Nagar

Gwalior and Birla Nagar stations are three kilometres apart. If trains start operating from Birla Nagar, it will be convenient for residents of Gole ka Mandir, Bhind Road, Hajira, and Murar areas, saving them a long detour. Currently, most passengers of the trains stopping at Birla Nagar board and alight there. This change will provide significant relief to passengers.

More platforms than Gwalior

Birla Nagar station has more platforms than Gwalior. Trains operate from these platforms. While Gwalior has only four platforms, Birla Nagar has five. The fifth platform in Gwalior was for narrow-gauge trains, but it has been removed since the narrow-gauge trains were discontinued. Plans are now underway to build five or six more platforms in the future.

Tickets worth ₹25,000 sold daily

Birla Nagar station currently has seven trains stopping there. Approximately 1200 passengers commute daily, and tickets worth approximately ₹25,000 are sold at the station daily. If these trains start operating from Birla Nagar, the station's revenue will increase, and development work will accelerate.

Increased staff and food stalls

Birla Nagar station currently has seven passenger trains stopping there. Considering this, the station has a staff of approximately 12-15 people, including the station master, pointsmen, sanitation workers, commercial staff, SNT, and khalasis. Express and other trains are sometimes stopped on the loop line. If all these trains, along with other trains operating from Gwalior, start operating from here, the staff will be increased. The number of food stalls will also be increased.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 01:47 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Gwalior / Gwalior: Birla Nagar Station to Become Satellite Station, 9 Trains to Halt
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.