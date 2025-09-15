Gwalior: Birla Nagar Station to Become Satellite Station, 9 Trains to Halt

A proposal to this effect has been prepared by the Jhansi division and sent to the North Central Railway headquarters in Prayagraj. Once approval is received, the operation of passenger trains, along with some regular trains from Gwalior, will commence directly from Birla Nagar station. To address the need for increased train services at Birla Nagar, Patrika, in its 24 August edition, highlighted the emergence of over 200 new colonies around Birla Nagar station, despite reliance on the main station. Following this news report, planning for operating trains from Birla Nagar began.