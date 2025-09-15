Gwalior: Birla Nagar Station to Become Satellite Station, 9 Trains to Halt

MP News: Birla Nagar railway station in Gwalior is set to receive a new identity soon. Currently only used for passenger trains, this station will soon be developed as a satellite station. Given the inconvenience faced by passengers due to ongoing construction work at Gwalior station, passenger trains operating from there will be diverted to Birla Nagar station. This will reduce passenger pressure at Gwalior station and help control crowds. The operation of trains from Birla Nagar station is expected to commence soon, providing relief to passengers.
A proposal to this effect has been prepared by the Jhansi division and sent to the North Central Railway headquarters in Prayagraj. Once approval is received, the operation of passenger trains, along with some regular trains from Gwalior, will commence directly from Birla Nagar station. To address the need for increased train services at Birla Nagar, Patrika, in its 24 August edition, highlighted the emergence of over 200 new colonies around Birla Nagar station, despite reliance on the main station. Following this news report, planning for operating trains from Birla Nagar began.
- Gwalior to Kalaras MEMU train
- Gwalior to Bhind Etawah MEMU train
- Barauni Mail
- Bundelkhand Express
- Gwalior-Ahmedabad Express
- Gwalior-Indore Intercity Express
- Gwalior-Bengaluru Express
- Gwalior Sushasan
- Gwalior Howrah Express
Anirudh Kumar, DRM Jhansi Division, stated that in view of the ongoing redevelopment of Gwalior railway station and the resulting passenger problems, Birla Nagar station will be developed as a satellite station. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the headquarters. Once approval is received, some trains will be operated from Birla Nagar station. This will provide significant relief to passengers.
Gwalior and Birla Nagar stations are three kilometres apart. If trains start operating from Birla Nagar, it will be convenient for residents of Gole ka Mandir, Bhind Road, Hajira, and Murar areas, saving them a long detour. Currently, most passengers of the trains stopping at Birla Nagar board and alight there. This change will provide significant relief to passengers.
Birla Nagar station has more platforms than Gwalior. Trains operate from these platforms. While Gwalior has only four platforms, Birla Nagar has five. The fifth platform in Gwalior was for narrow-gauge trains, but it has been removed since the narrow-gauge trains were discontinued. Plans are now underway to build five or six more platforms in the future.
Birla Nagar station currently has seven trains stopping there. Approximately 1200 passengers commute daily, and tickets worth approximately ₹25,000 are sold at the station daily. If these trains start operating from Birla Nagar, the station's revenue will increase, and development work will accelerate.
Birla Nagar station currently has seven passenger trains stopping there. Considering this, the station has a staff of approximately 12-15 people, including the station master, pointsmen, sanitation workers, commercial staff, SNT, and khalasis. Express and other trains are sometimes stopped on the loop line. If all these trains, along with other trains operating from Gwalior, start operating from here, the staff will be increased. The number of food stalls will also be increased.