New Weekly Train Connects Gwalior and Bengaluru

Bengaluru to Gwalior Service Commences June 29th The Gwalior-SMVT Bengaluru Express train aims to strengthen direct rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and South India. While the inaugural service ran on June 26th, regular services will commence from SMVT Bengaluru on June 29th and from Gwalior on July 4th. The train number is 01086.

Schedule and Stops Train number 01086, departing Gwalior at 3 PM, will reach Guna at 6:30 PM, Bina at 9:05 PM, Bhopal at 11:05 PM, and finally Bengaluru at 7:35 AM on Sunday. The return journey from Bengaluru departs at 3:50 PM and arrives in Gwalior at 10:25 AM on Tuesday. The train will stop at Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bina, Vidisha, Bhopal, Betul, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur, Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Kazipet, Kachiguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, and Bengaluru stations in both directions.