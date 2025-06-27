scriptNew Weekly Train Connects Gwalior and Bengaluru | Latest News | Patrika News
Gwalior

New Weekly Train Connects Gwalior and Bengaluru

Gwalior-Bengaluru Weekly Train Inaugurated: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the new weekly train connecting Gwalior and Bengaluru from Gwalior station.

GwaliorJun 27, 2025 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

new train

Gwalior-Bengaluru new weekly train । (फोटो सोर्स- पत्रिका)

Madhya Pradesh welcomed a new weekly train service on Thursday, connecting Gwalior directly to Bengaluru. The service is expected to significantly benefit residents of Gwalior and neighbouring districts by providing a direct travel route to the southern city. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the special train in Gwalior on Thursday evening, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the inauguration ceremony virtually.

Bengaluru to Gwalior Service Commences June 29th

The Gwalior-SMVT Bengaluru Express train aims to strengthen direct rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and South India. While the inaugural service ran on June 26th, regular services will commence from SMVT Bengaluru on June 29th and from Gwalior on July 4th. The train number is 01086.

Schedule and Stops

Train number 01086, departing Gwalior at 3 PM, will reach Guna at 6:30 PM, Bina at 9:05 PM, Bhopal at 11:05 PM, and finally Bengaluru at 7:35 AM on Sunday. The return journey from Bengaluru departs at 3:50 PM and arrives in Gwalior at 10:25 AM on Tuesday. The train will stop at Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bina, Vidisha, Bhopal, Betul, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur, Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Kazipet, Kachiguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, and Bengaluru stations in both directions.

