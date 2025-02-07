14 Superfoods to Naturally Control Blood Sugar

Black Gram: A Storehouse of Fibre and Magnesium Black gram is rich in magnesium, which helps improve insulin sensitivity. The fibre present in it slows down the absorption of sugar, thus keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Cinnamon (Dalchini): Naturally Sweet, Yet Beneficial The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components in cinnamon improve metabolism. It enhances the body's insulin sensitivity, helping cells absorb sugar. Roasted Chickpeas (Bhuuna Chana): Protein-Rich Roasted chickpeas are a good source of protein, keeping the body satisfied for longer and preventing overeating. This helps maintain stable blood sugar.

Guava: Low Glycemic Index Fruit Guavas are high in fibre and low on the glycemic index, preventing a rapid rise in blood sugar. Peanuts: Rich in Healthy Fats The healthy fats and protein in peanuts slow down carbohydrate absorption, helping to regulate blood sugar.

Kiwi: A Superfood for Blood Sugar Naturally Control Blood Sugar Kiwi is a low glycemic index fruit, allowing for slow sugar absorption into the bloodstream. It's rich in fibre, reducing the risk of sudden sugar spikes.

Sprouted Moong Beans (Ankurit Moong): High Protein, Low Carb Sprouted moong beans are rich in protein and fibre, controlling appetite and keeping blood sugar balanced. Bottle Gourd (Lauki): High Water Content, Low Calories Bottle gourd has a high water content and is low in calories. Its low glycemic index helps regulate blood sugar.

Sprouted Fenugreek (Ankurit Methi): Natural Blood Sugar Regulator The fibre in sprouted fenugreek seeds slows down the absorption of sugar into the blood, keeping blood sugar balanced. Gram Lentils (Chana Dal): Slow-Digesting Carbohydrate Gram lentils are rich in fibre, slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates and thus regulating blood sugar.

Pear (Nashpati): Fibre-Rich Fruit Pears are high in soluble fibre, helping to absorb blood sugar slowly and preventing sudden spikes. Okra (Bhindi): Natural Remedy for Blood Sugar Blood Sugar-Control Foods for a Healthy Life Okra has a low glycemic index, allowing for a slow rise in blood sugar and maintaining stable glucose levels.

Soaked Almonds : A Healthy Start to the Day Soaked almonds contain fibre and healthy fats, regulating the absorption rate of sugar and maintaining balanced blood sugar levels. Tomato : Rich in Antioxidants and Fibre Tomatoes are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help regulate blood sugar.

If you wish to control your blood sugar, incorporate the above-mentioned foods into your diet. By adopting a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, you can not only control your blood sugar but also ensure better long-term health.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.