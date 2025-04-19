Actor Vibhu Raghave Diagnosed with Stage Four Cancer

Actor Vibhu Raghave Battling Colon Cancer Television actor Vibhu Raghave is currently fighting stage 4 cancer. Vibhu won the hearts of viewers with his performance in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, which also starred Anneri Vajani and Mishkat Varma. For the past three years, he has been battling stage 4 neuroendocrine colon cancer. Karanvir Bohra, winner of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, is running a fundraising campaign for Vibhu’s treatment.

Vibhu Raghave: A Talented and Popular Television Actor Vibhu Raghave is a talented and popular television actor, best known for his powerful performance in the television show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’. His career also includes shows like ‘Suvreen Guggal – Toppers of the Year’, ‘Pichwork’, and ‘Rhythm’, where he impressed audiences with his acting.

What is Colon Cancer? Colon cancer, also known as large bowel cancer, occurs in the large intestine of the digestive system. It usually develops when the cells in the intestine begin to grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. Initially, this cancer develops slowly, but if not treated in time, it can spread to other parts of the body. Colon cancer is most often seen in people aged 50 and above, but it can occur at any age.

Colon Cancer Prevention Measures Balanced Diet

A diet high in fibre and low in fat can reduce the risk of colon cancer. Eating whole grains, fruits, and vegetables keeps the gut healthy. Regular Exercise

Regular exercise keeps the body healthy and maintains weight, which helps reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Weight Management

Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of colon cancer, so maintaining a healthy weight is important. Colon Cancer Screening

Regular colon cancer screening should be done after the age of 45, especially if there is a family history of cancer.

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol

Tobacco and alcohol consumption can increase the risk of colon cancer, so they should be avoided. Colon Cancer Treatment Surgery

Surgery is the main treatment for colon cancer, in which the affected part of the intestine is removed. If the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, those affected organs may also be removed.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy uses medications to kill cancer cells. It is given after surgery to prevent the cancer from returning and to destroy any remaining cancer cells in the body. Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy uses high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells. This treatment is used to shrink tumours and help remove cancer after surgery.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.