Health

AI to Speed Up Diagnosis of Arthritis and Lupus

AI technology for arthritis: Now, AI technology can help in early detection of diseases like arthritis and lupus.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

AI technology for arthritis: The world has advanced significantly. Now, the world is looking towards AI, and AI has become so advanced that it is being extensively used in medical diagnosis. Research has shown that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology can play a major role in the early detection of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. High-risk patients will benefit the most.
When someone has an autoimmune disease, their immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s healthy cells and tissues. This includes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

A team led by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine says that early detection is crucial. Early detection can help in better management and treatment of the disease.
The team using Artificial Intelligence (AI technology for arthritis) developed a new method that will benefit people suffering from autoimmune diseases with preclinical symptoms. Artificial intelligence can predict this progression in advance. These diseases often involve a preclinical stage before diagnosis, identified by mild symptoms or certain antibodies in the blood.

Using GPS for Real-World Data

The research team used GPS to analyse real-world data to predict the progression of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. This method was found to be 25 to 1,000 per cent more accurate in determining mild symptoms compared to existing models.

Treatment will be easier: Professor Dejiang Liu

Professor Dejiang Liu of Penn State College of Medicine says that for those with a history of the disease or those experiencing early symptoms, machine learning (AI technology for arthritis) can be used to find a solution to the problem. Liu said that accurately predicting the progression of the disease using GPS can make treatment easier.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.
