Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs

Poor Air Quality in Delhi : The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated severely and is now categorized as “very poor”.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 02:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Poor Air Quality in Delhi: The air quality in Delhi has reached the “Poor Air Quality” category. The Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of Stage-2 emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control pollution in the city. This includes several measures such as sprinkling water, banning the use of coal and wood, and proper disposal of waste.

Poor Air Quality in Delhi: Wear a Mask and Stay Alert

Doctors advise people to wear masks and take other precautions to avoid illnesses and protect their hearts and lungs.

Air Pollution and its Effects on Heart Health

Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, Senior Consultant of Interventional Cardiology at Asian Hospital, said, “Particulate matter, especially PM2.5, is the main contributor to deaths related to air pollution, which accounts for 57% of global heart-related deaths.” These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing various heart diseases.

Exposure Alert

Dr. Chaudhary warned that “even short-term exposure can increase the risk of arrhythmia, heart attacks, and even strokes. Long-term exposure leads to the formation of plaques in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease.”

Special Precautions for Vulnerable Groups

Dr. Vikas Mittal, Pulmonologist and Director of Wellness Home Clinic, said, “People who already have heart, lung, kidney, or liver diseases should follow their prescribed treatment and consult their healthcare providers regularly.”

Management Plan

Dr. Mittal said, “I call my patients before Diwali to provide them with a step-by-step plan to manage their diseases during the pollution season.” He advised people above 60 years of age and those with pre-existing diseases to avoid outdoor activities in the morning and keep track of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Essential Precautions

Stay Indoors when Necessary

Dr. Mittal advised people to limit outdoor activities when the AQI is above 200 and to wear N95 masks when going out.

Monitor Air Quality

Dr. Vibhu Kawatra, Senior Consultant and Pulmonologist, recommended using mobile apps to check the AQI. “Assess whether it is necessary to go out,” he said.

Maintain Indoor Air Quality

Keeping windows and doors closed can reduce the entry of outdoor pollutants. Using air purifiers and maintaining proper ventilation is essential for a healthy indoor environment. Dr. Kawatra also recommended including some indoor plants that can purify the air.

Follow a Healthy Lifestyle

A balanced diet rich in antioxidants and vitamin C can help combat the effects of pollution. Staying hydrated and getting quality sleep is also essential. “Meditation can help reduce stress caused by pollution,” Dr. Mittal suggested.

Avoid Pollutants

Dr. Shalley Sharma, Senior Consultant and Associate Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cloudnine Hospital, warned about the risks to pregnant women. “Air pollution can increase the risk of complications for pregnant women and their unborn babies,” she explained.
As the pollution level increases, it is essential to prioritize health and take necessary precautions. With Diwali approaching, it is crucial to stay alert and take care of oneself.

