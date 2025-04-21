Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

Dr. Shukla instructed the hospital administration to ensure adequate arrangements for coolers, fans, clean drinking water, and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) booths as needed. She said that patients and their relatives coming to the hospital should get relief from the intense heat, and sufficient arrangements are necessary for this.

During the inspection, she visited various wards and directly interacted with patients to gather information about the facilities. The District Collector instructed the hospital staff that no negligence will be tolerated and that patient care should be the highest priority.

Dr. Shukla’s surprise inspection is being seen as a part of administrative vigilance to ensure that the general public has access to better healthcare services.