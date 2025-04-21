scriptAlwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

District Collector Dr. Artika Shukla conducted a surprise inspection of the General Hospital, Alwar on Monday and reviewed the hospital’s arrangements.

Apr 21, 2025 / 05:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Dr. Artika Shukla

District Collector Dr. Artika Shukla conducted a surprise inspection of the General Hospital, Alwar, on Monday and reviewed the hospital’s arrangements. During the inspection, she observed the facilities being provided to patients and instructed that special arrangements be made to cope with the heat.
Dr. Shukla instructed the hospital administration to ensure adequate arrangements for coolers, fans, clean drinking water, and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) booths as needed. She said that patients and their relatives coming to the hospital should get relief from the intense heat, and sufficient arrangements are necessary for this.
During the inspection, she visited various wards and directly interacted with patients to gather information about the facilities. The District Collector instructed the hospital staff that no negligence will be tolerated and that patient care should be the highest priority.
Dr. Shukla’s surprise inspection is being seen as a part of administrative vigilance to ensure that the general public has access to better healthcare services.

News / Health / Alwar: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection of General Hospital

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

World

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

in 4 hours

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

1 hour ago

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

4 hours ago

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

in 24 minutes

Latest Health

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

Health

Beetroot Juice: A Potential Remedy for 5 Heart Conditions

in 2 hours

Fatty Liver Relief: 5 Diet Essentials for a Healthier Liver

Health

Fatty Liver Relief: 5 Diet Essentials for a Healthier Liver

20 hours ago

Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

Health

Watermelon's Health Risks: 5 Groups Who Should Avoid It in Summer

22 hours ago

Beat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure

Health

Beat the Heat: 3 Juices to Help Manage High Blood Pressure

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.