Amit Shah Conquers Diabetes Through Lifestyle Change

Three Key Secrets to Good Health: Sleep, Water, and Exercise Amit Shah stated that the three most important things behind his good health are getting enough sleep, drinking clean water, and exercising daily. He mentioned that these three things work wonders for both his body and mind. He exercises for two hours daily and sleeps for at least six hours.

Sharper Mind and Faster Decision-Making Amit Shah explained that these simple habits have not only improved his physical health but have also sharpened his mind, enabling him to make quicker decisions. Shah said, “Now I can think better, make decisions faster, and perform my work more efficiently.”

Message to the Youth: Prioritise Health Shah urged the youth of the nation not to take their health, both physical and mental, lightly. He appealed, “My advice is that you should exercise for two hours for your body and sleep for six hours for your mind. This is my personal experience, and it works wonders.”

Importance of Liver Health At the event, Amit Shah also urged large companies to raise awareness about liver health and support organisations working in this area. He explained that the liver is an organ that, if neglected, can cause significant harm.

Amit Shah’s Health Mantra No Insulin, No Medications While sharing his health journey on ‘World Liver Day’, Amit Shah explained how he managed his sugar (diabetes). He said, “I had sugar, but since May 2020, I made significant lifestyle changes. Today, I not only avoid allopathic medications but also insulin injections.”

#WATCH | Delhi: At the event organised by ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) on World Liver Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “… I made a huge change in my life since May 2020 till today. The required amount of sleep, water and diet, and routine exercise has… pic.twitter.com/HxDZgv0YGh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025 Significant Benefits from Lifestyle Changes Shah mentioned that getting adequate sleep, drinking clean water, eating a healthy diet, and exercising daily transformed his health. These changes also resulted in a weight loss of over 20 kilograms. Shah mentioned that getting adequate sleep, drinking clean water, eating a healthy diet, and exercising daily transformed his health. These changes also resulted in a weight loss of over 20 kilograms.

Launch of HEALD Mission: A New Initiative At the event, Shah launched a new initiative called HEALD. This is a nationwide campaign aimed at preventing liver diseases, raising awareness, assisting recovery, and supporting government efforts in this area.

Improved Healthcare System: A Priority for the Modi Government Amit Shah highlighted the significant improvements made to the health system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He stated that the health budget, which stood at ₹37,000 crore in 2014, has now increased to over ₹1.27 lakh crore.

People-centric Schemes Reflect Health-focused Approach He emphasised that schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Khelo India, Fit India, provision of clean water and sanitation facilities, directly contribute to improving public health. The Modi government has invested ₹65,000 crore in health infrastructure and established over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, providing affordable generic medicines.