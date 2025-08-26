Anthrax Outbreak: Ministry Details Symptoms, Prevention in Cattle and Goats

Anthrax Symptoms: Many diseases spread from animals to humans. One such disease is anthrax (Anthrax), also known in Hindi as gilti rog. It is a dangerous and contagious disease primarily found in animals like cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep. The biggest concern is its potential to spread from animals to humans. If not identified and prevented in time, it can prove fatal.
When this disease affects humans, several symptoms appear. In the initial stages, itchy boils and sores develop on the patient's skin. This is accompanied by shivering fever, headache, and muscle pain. In some cases, there may also be bloody vomiting or diarrhoea. The patient experiences serious problems such as difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, and restlessness. Ignoring these symptoms can be dangerous.
This disease affects animals suddenly. Sometimes, the animal dies unexpectedly. In other cases, nosebleeds and bleeding from the mouth begin. The animal gradually becomes lethargic and loses its appetite. If livestock owners identify these symptoms in time, the spread of the disease can be prevented.
If symptoms of anthrax appear in a human or animal, contact the nearest veterinarian or doctor immediately. With timely treatment, this disease can be controlled.