Bihar Election 2025

Anthrax Outbreak: Ministry Details Symptoms, Prevention in Cattle and Goats

Anthrax Symptoms: Anthrax is a dangerous infectious disease that spreads from animals to humans. Learn about the symptoms, causes, prevention, and protective measures for anthrax. Timely identification and treatment can save lives.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Anthrax symptoms
Anthrax symptoms (photo- freepik)

Anthrax Symptoms: Many diseases spread from animals to humans. One such disease is anthrax (Anthrax), also known in Hindi as gilti rog. It is a dangerous and contagious disease primarily found in animals like cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep. The biggest concern is its potential to spread from animals to humans. If not identified and prevented in time, it can prove fatal.

Anthrax Symptoms in Humans

When this disease affects humans, several symptoms appear. In the initial stages, itchy boils and sores develop on the patient's skin. This is accompanied by shivering fever, headache, and muscle pain. In some cases, there may also be bloody vomiting or diarrhoea. The patient experiences serious problems such as difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, and restlessness. Ignoring these symptoms can be dangerous.

Anthrax Symptoms in Animals

This disease affects animals suddenly. Sometimes, the animal dies unexpectedly. In other cases, nosebleeds and bleeding from the mouth begin. The animal gradually becomes lethargic and loses its appetite. If livestock owners identify these symptoms in time, the spread of the disease can be prevented.

Preventive Measures

  • The most important thing to prevent anthrax is caution and awareness.
  • If an animal dies suddenly, it should be buried in a deep pit instead of being left in the open.
  • It is extremely important to use gloves and a mask when touching a dead animal.
  • Consumption of meat and milk from infected animals should be avoided.
  • Regular vaccination of animals is the most effective way to protect against this disease.

Timely Treatment is Crucial

If symptoms of anthrax appear in a human or animal, contact the nearest veterinarian or doctor immediately. With timely treatment, this disease can be controlled.

26 Aug 2025 11:39 am

English News / Health / Anthrax Outbreak: Ministry Details Symptoms, Prevention in Cattle and Goats
