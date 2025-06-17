scriptThree Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Three Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy

If you find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning, you can also do some easy yoga asanas right in bed. Let’s learn about some simple yoga asanas that will boost your energy and make you feel refreshed.

Jun 17, 2025 / 04:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Yoga 2025: Nowadays, due to unhealthy lifestyles and stress, many people have become quite lazy, leading to lethargic and monotonous days. If you also find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning, don’t worry. You can perform some simple yoga asanas right in bed to boost your energy and leave you feeling refreshed. 21st June is also Yoga Day 2025, making it the perfect time to try these easy exercises. Let’s explore some simple yoga asanas that can be comfortably performed in bed, along with their benefits.

Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Be Done in Bed

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a yoga asana that stretches the body and provides energy. It can be performed while sitting on the bed.

How to do it
-Sit straight on the bed.
-Slowly raise both hands and join them together.
-Inhale and bend forward, stretching as much as possible.
-Then slowly come back up and bring your hands down.
-Repeat this 5-6 times comfortably.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is a yoga asana that strengthens the back and abdominal muscles and provides energy. It can be done lying down on the bed.

How to do it
-Lie down on your stomach on the bed, keeping your legs straight.
-Place your hands near your shoulders on the ground.
-Slowly inhale and lift your head and chest upwards, bending your waist.
-Keep your shoulders down and your back straight.
-Stay in this position for a few seconds, then slowly come down.
-Repeat this 3-4 times.

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama is a breathing exercise that strengthens the respiratory system and provides energy. It can be performed while sitting on the bed.

How to do it
-Sit comfortably on the bed or in a comfortable posture.
-Close your right nostril with the fingers of your right hand and inhale deeply through your left nostril.
-Then close your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril.
-Similarly, inhale through your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril.
-Do this comfortably for 5-10 minutes.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Three Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

Gulf

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

in 54 minutes

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

World

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

3 hours ago

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

4 hours ago

Latest Health

Start Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin

Health

Start Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin

in 22 minutes

Home Heart Health Check: Assessing Your Cardiac Strength

Health

Home Heart Health Check: Assessing Your Cardiac Strength

19 hours ago

Optimal Water Drinking Times: When and Why Hydration Matters

Health

Optimal Water Drinking Times: When and Why Hydration Matters

2 days ago

Five Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Migraine Pain

Health

Five Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Migraine Pain

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.