Three Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy

Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Be Done in Bed
Surya NamaskarSurya Namaskar is a yoga asana that stretches the body and provides energy. It can be performed while sitting on the bed. How to do it
-Sit straight on the bed.
-Slowly raise both hands and join them together.
-Inhale and bend forward, stretching as much as possible.
-Then slowly come back up and bring your hands down.
-Repeat this 5-6 times comfortably.
BhujangasanaBhujangasana is a yoga asana that strengthens the back and abdominal muscles and provides energy. It can be done lying down on the bed. How to do it
-Lie down on your stomach on the bed, keeping your legs straight.
-Place your hands near your shoulders on the ground.
-Slowly inhale and lift your head and chest upwards, bending your waist.
-Keep your shoulders down and your back straight.
-Stay in this position for a few seconds, then slowly come down.
-Repeat this 3-4 times.
Anulom-Vilom PranayamaAnulom-Vilom Pranayama is a breathing exercise that strengthens the respiratory system and provides energy. It can be performed while sitting on the bed. How to do it
-Sit comfortably on the bed or in a comfortable posture.
-Close your right nostril with the fingers of your right hand and inhale deeply through your left nostril.
-Then close your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril.
-Similarly, inhale through your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril.
-Do this comfortably for 5-10 minutes.