Three Easy Yoga Poses for All-Day Energy

Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Be Done in Bed Surya Namaskar Surya Namaskar is a yoga asana that stretches the body and provides energy. It can be performed while sitting on the bed. How to do it

-Sit straight on the bed.

-Slowly raise both hands and join them together.

-Inhale and bend forward, stretching as much as possible.

-Then slowly come back up and bring your hands down.

-Repeat this 5-6 times comfortably.

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana is a yoga asana that strengthens the back and abdominal muscles and provides energy. It can be done lying down on the bed. How to do it

-Lie down on your stomach on the bed, keeping your legs straight.

-Place your hands near your shoulders on the ground.

-Slowly inhale and lift your head and chest upwards, bending your waist.

-Keep your shoulders down and your back straight.

-Stay in this position for a few seconds, then slowly come down.

-Repeat this 3-4 times.

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama Anulom-Vilom Pranayama is a breathing exercise that strengthens the respiratory system and provides energy. It can be performed while sitting on the bed. How to do it

-Sit comfortably on the bed or in a comfortable posture.

-Close your right nostril with the fingers of your right hand and inhale deeply through your left nostril.

-Then close your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril.

-Similarly, inhale through your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril.

-Do this comfortably for 5-10 minutes.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.