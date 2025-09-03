BHU Student Dies of Heart Attack: Rising Risk of Cardiac Issues in Young Adults

Heart attacks are no longer confined to the elderly. A tragic incident at IIT BHU, Varanasi, highlights this alarming trend. Anoop Singh Chauhan, a first-year Mechanical Engineering student, died suddenly of a heart attack.
Anoop Singh hailed from Azamgarh. On Wednesday morning, his hostel mates rushed him to the BHU emergency after he fell ill, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He resided in room number 113, PC Ray Hostel. The campus is in mourning, raising concerns about the escalating risk of heart attacks among young people.
While heart attacks were once considered a geriatric ailment, they are increasingly affecting young adults. Cases of sudden cardiac arrest in the 20-30 age group are on the rise. Experts attribute this to stress, irregular lifestyles, fast food consumption, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activity.
Sudden heart attacks in young people often come as a shock, but there are usually preceding symptoms. These include chest pain or tightness, breathing difficulties, excessive fatigue, sweating, dizziness, and rapid heartbeat. These symptoms are often ignored, leading to severe consequences.
Students pursuing demanding courses like engineering and medicine face immense mental pressure. Sleep deprivation, irregular eating habits, and constant stress negatively impact the heart. Experts warn that persistent stress can contribute to heart disease.
To mitigate this risk, engage in at least 30 minutes of daily exercise or yoga, maintain a balanced diet, avoid oily and junk food, get adequate sleep, avoid late nights, and manage stress through techniques like meditation or hobbies. Annual health check-ups, including cardiac assessments, are crucial.