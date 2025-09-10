Blood test for cancer can help detect it 10 years earlier

Blood Test for Cancer: In the United States, human papillomavirus (HPV) causes approximately 70% of head and neck cancers, making it the most common cancer associated with this virus. And this is rapidly increasing every year. What makes this cancer particularly challenging is that there is no available screening test for HPV-related head and neck cancer. Therefore, patients are often treated only when the tumour grows uncontrollably, producing symptoms and spreading to the lymph nodes.