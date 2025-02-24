Cancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed

A Step Towards Personalised Medicine: New cancer treatment breakthrough The study’s chief investigator, Dr. Matthew Krebs, speaking to Sky News, said this research is making “precision medicine” accessible to cancer patients. He explained, “Tiny fragments of DNA from cancer-affected cells circulate in the bloodstream. This DNA can be extracted and analysed, identifying specific mutations to suggest personalised treatment.”

A Novel Approach Different from Traditional Methods: DNA-based cancer Treatment therapy Dr. Krebs highlighted that this technique will help make cancer treatment more individualised. He stated, “Instead of generic chemotherapy drugs, this treatment will be tailored specifically to the patient’s needs.”

This differs significantly from traditional methods where genetic and DNA testing for cancer patients is typically done through biopsies. Biopsies can be complex and painful, while this new blood test offers a simpler, less invasive approach.

Trial Recruitment Process Expecting Better Results from Blood Test The Target National Study is financially supported by Christie Charity and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and aims to recruit 6,000 patients. The study aims to see if this ‘liquid biopsy’ can improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Krebs acknowledged that this method “won’t work for everyone,” but it has already helped connect some advanced cancer patients to drug trials. Patient Success Story Correct Treatment Option Found Through Blood Test 78-year-old Pamela Garner-Jones, participating in the Target National Study, saw a positive response to a new immunotherapy drug trial for her inoperable stage 4 cervical cancer.

She was selected for this trial with the help of this blood test. “Honestly, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” she told Sky News. Her tumour size shrunk by two-thirds following this treatment.

This blood test could revolutionise cancer treatment. If widely successful, it could become a new and more effective strategy for cancer treatment in the future.