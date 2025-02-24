scriptCancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed | Cancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Cancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed

Cancer detection blood test: Good news for cancer patients. A revolution in cancer treatment may be on the horizon. A blood test is undergoing trials that could completely change the way cancer is treated.

BharatFeb 24, 2025 / 10:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Cancer Treatment DNA Based Blood Test

Cancer Treatment DNA Based Blood Test

Blood test for cancer Treatment: A revolutionary new blood test is undergoing trials at Christie Hospital in Manchester, UK, potentially transforming cancer treatment methods. This test is part of the ‘Target National Study’ and aims to determine the best therapy for patients by studying their DNA. If successful, it could soon be integrated into NHS routine services.

A Step Towards Personalised Medicine: New cancer treatment breakthrough

The study’s chief investigator, Dr. Matthew Krebs, speaking to Sky News, said this research is making “precision medicine” accessible to cancer patients. He explained, “Tiny fragments of DNA from cancer-affected cells circulate in the bloodstream. This DNA can be extracted and analysed, identifying specific mutations to suggest personalised treatment.”

A Novel Approach Different from Traditional Methods: DNA-based cancer Treatment therapy

Dr. Krebs highlighted that this technique will help make cancer treatment more individualised. He stated, “Instead of generic chemotherapy drugs, this treatment will be tailored specifically to the patient’s needs.”
This differs significantly from traditional methods where genetic and DNA testing for cancer patients is typically done through biopsies. Biopsies can be complex and painful, while this new blood test offers a simpler, less invasive approach.

Trial Recruitment Process

Expecting Better Results from Blood Test

The Target National Study is financially supported by Christie Charity and the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and aims to recruit 6,000 patients.

The study aims to see if this ‘liquid biopsy’ can improve patient outcomes.
Dr. Krebs acknowledged that this method “won’t work for everyone,” but it has already helped connect some advanced cancer patients to drug trials.

Patient Success Story

Correct Treatment Option Found Through Blood Test

78-year-old Pamela Garner-Jones, participating in the Target National Study, saw a positive response to a new immunotherapy drug trial for her inoperable stage 4 cervical cancer.
She was selected for this trial with the help of this blood test.

“Honestly, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” she told Sky News. Her tumour size shrunk by two-thirds following this treatment.
This blood test could revolutionise cancer treatment. If widely successful, it could become a new and more effective strategy for cancer treatment in the future.

News / Health / Cancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

National News

PM Modi’s Bihar Rally: From ‘Jungle Raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eating Makhana 300 days a year’, 10 key takeaways

in 4 hours

Cancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed

Health

Cancer treatment: A single drop of blood may offer the right cure, new blood test developed

in 4 hours

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

UP News

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

Sports

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

in 4 hours

Latest Health

PM Modi's Mantra on Obesity Prevention

Health

PM Modi's Mantra on Obesity Prevention

2 hours ago

Can Cancer Be Hereditary? Understanding Risk Factors and Causes

Health

Can Cancer Be Hereditary? Understanding Risk Factors and Causes

2 days ago

India: Major reason for rising cancer cases revealed, doctors warn

Health

India: Major reason for rising cancer cases revealed, doctors warn

5 days ago

5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

Weight Loss

5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.