Cartoon characters pose growing dangers to children; experts urge parents to stay alert

These children are at greater risk – Those whose both parents are working and cannot give them proper attention and affection. – Those whose parents have frequent conflicts or disputes, due to which the child starts considering the real world as bad.
– Those who are bullied by their peers in school.
These three changes indicate you should be alert ● If the child imitates a character for only a few days, it’s not serious, but it’s essential to keep an eye on them.
● If the child has been imitating a character for weeks or months, then family members should try to understand the child themselves. ● If the child has been imitating a character for a long time and is behaving differently, then it’s necessary to take the help of a psychologist.
How to keep children away from device addiction Children who are addicted to devices consider the virtual world as their life. Parents should engage them in social activities as much as possible. Dr. JP Agarwal, Psychologist