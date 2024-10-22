Cartoon characters pose growing dangers to children; experts urge parents to stay alert

These children are at greater risk – Those whose both parents are working and cannot give them proper attention and affection. – Those whose parents have frequent conflicts or disputes, due to which the child starts considering the real world as bad.

– Those who are bullied by their peers in school. These three changes indicate you should be alert ● If the child imitates a character for only a few days, it’s not serious, but it’s essential to keep an eye on them.

● If the child has been imitating a character for weeks or months, then family members should try to understand the child themselves. ● If the child has been imitating a character for a long time and is behaving differently, then it’s necessary to take the help of a psychologist.