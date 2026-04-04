Childhood Cancer Proving Deadliest in Poor Countries, India Records 17,000 Deaths

Cancer Death Rate In India: Cancer is becoming a serious and growing concern among children worldwide, but the most worrying aspect is that approximately 94 per cent of these deaths are recorded in low and middle-income countries. This means the disease is proving most fatal for children in regions with fewer resources. In India, around 17,000 children died due to cancer in 2023, making it the tenth leading cause of death among children. Despite this, childhood cancer has not yet been prioritised in India's National Cancer Control Programme, according to Dr. Swarup Mitra, a cancer expert at Cancer Care Hospital, Darbhanga. It is therefore essential that childhood cancer be immediately included in national cancer control plans.