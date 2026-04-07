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Water Allergy: A Rare Condition Where Water Causes Hives

Water Allergy: Imagine feeling thirsty, but drinking water could be life-threatening, or bathing could leave your body with burn-like marks. Something similar is happening to a girl in America. She has an extremely rare condition called 'Aquagenic Urticaria', in which painful hives appear on the body upon contact with water.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

water allergy

Water Allergy: When we hear the word 'allergy', we usually think of skin or nasal allergies. But have you ever heard of 'water allergy'? Recently, the story of a girl has come to light, for whom raindrops, sweat, and even her own tears act like acid.

Initially, doctors mistook it for a common skin infection and prescribed standard allergy medications. However, medical reports revealed a truth that stunned the medical science community. Fewer than 100 cases of this condition have been recorded worldwide, leaving everyone astonished. Let's find out what 'Aquagenic Urticaria' is, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures.

What is Aquagenic Urticaria?

According to the National Library of Medicine, it is one of the rarest diseases in the world. In this condition, red, raised bumps or hives appear on the skin within minutes of coming into contact with water. It causes unbearable itching and burning. The most surprising aspect is that it is not dependent on the water temperature; rather, the composition of the water itself becomes an allergen for the body.

Causes of Aquagenic Urticaria?

  • Skin reaction
  • Elements dissolved in water
  • Genetic mutation

What are the Symptoms of Aquagenic Urticaria?

  • Small red bumps or raised marks on the skin.
  • Itching and burning.
  • Swelling around the throat or lips upon contact with water.
  • Wounds from tears and sweat.
  • Difficulty in breathing.

Preventive Measures for Aquagenic Urticaria?

  • Patients should bathe for very short durations (2-3 minutes).
  • Bathing only 1-2 times a week is advisable.
  • Wearing cotton and loose-fitting clothes.
  • In some cases, doctors use PUVA (Psoralen plus Ultraviolet A) therapy.
  • Doctors recommend drinking water in very small quantities or through a straw.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

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Published on:

07 Apr 2026 03:46 pm

News / Health / Water Allergy: A Rare Condition Where Water Causes Hives

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