Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Habits can Increase the Risk of Inflammation and Cognitive Decline

The Relationship Between Inflammation and Cognitive Decline Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Habits Inflammation is the body’s natural response, which occurs due to infection, injury, pathogens, inflammation, or oxidative stress. However, this response can play a crucial role in cognitive decline or reduced mental performance. During inflammation, the body’s cells try to fight infection, resulting in the release of certain chemicals that trigger a response in the surrounding areas, leading to local inflammation, which often occurs with pain or swelling.

The Impact of Chronic Inflammation on the Brain “Inflammation of brain tissues, which can occur due to an overactive immune response or long-term infection, can cause neuronal and cognitive decline,” said Dr. Vinus Taneja, Consultant, Medicine Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Chronic inflammation can disrupt the blood-brain barrier and affect indicators of inflammation such as interleukins and C-reactive protein.

Increased Risk in the Elderly “The elderly population is more susceptible to these conditions. Those who have chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are also at higher risk of cognitive decline,” Tanya said. “Neurodegenerative diseases such as vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have recognized inflammation as a major factor.”

Lifestyle Factors and Inflammation Lifestyle factors can also contribute to chronic inflammation. “Low physical activity, chronic stress, obesity, unhealthy diet habits such as consuming oily, junk, or processed foods, sleep disorders, exposure to toxins and air pollution, smoking, and alcohol consumption are all potential contributors,” said Dr. Vipul Gupta, Group Director, Neurointervention, Paras Hospital, Gurugram.

Types of Inflammation Inflammation can be of two types: acute and chronic. Acute inflammation occurs when someone has a fever or infection that comes and goes. However, some conditions can cause chronic inflammation, which can be seen in autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Prevention Measures So how can we prevent it? “Prevention involves incorporating regular physical activity and exercise into daily life, avoiding smoking and alcohol consumption, consuming fresh, non-processed fruits and vegetables, and focusing on a Mediterranean diet,” Gupta said.

Suggestions to Reduce Inflammation Dr. Taneja suggested that chronic stress can also cause inflammation and advised stress management through meditation, yoga, and relaxation techniques. “One should control their chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and high blood pressure, which will indirectly help in reducing chronic inflammation,” he said.

Health experts have also advised maintaining a healthy weight. If someone shows symptoms of chronic inflammation, they should undergo a thorough medical check-up to identify any underlying problem or disease, so that proper treatment can be provided.