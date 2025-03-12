Cooking Oil and Heart Health: FSSAI Guidelines on Healthy Oil Intake

Best cooking oil for health: Oil and Health Oils contain fats, and fats are essential for our bodies. They provide energy, aid in hormone production, and assist in vitamin absorption. However, not all fats are created equal. Some fats, such as saturated and trans fats, can be harmful to our health. They can increase the risk of heart disease, obesity, and other health problems.

Which oil is the best? A wide variety of cooking oils are available on the market, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some examples of healthy oils include: According to the FSSAI, using a variety of cooking oils is beneficial. You can use sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, and rice bran oil.

Olive oil: This is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are good for heart health. Mustard oil: This is also rich in monounsaturated fats and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Coconut oil: It contains medium-chain triglycerides, which are quickly digested for energy.

How much oil is healthy per day? According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a healthy individual should consume 20-30 grams of cooking oil per day. This is approximately equivalent to 4-6 teaspoons of oil. However, this amount may vary depending on the individual’s age, gender, activity level, and health condition.

How to use oil correctly? Avoid repeatedly heating oil, as this can create harmful substances. Use a minimal amount of oil for cooking. Include a variety of healthy oils in your diet.

Cooking oil is a vital part of our diet, but choosing the right type and consuming it in the correct quantity is essential. By selecting healthy oils and controlling oil consumption, you can improve your health.