Is it Brain Cancer? Now You’ll Know in Just 60 Minutes

A team of researchers from the University of Notre Dame in America, along with Australian scientists, developed this new method. The research, published in the journal Communications Biology, states that this method is more accurate than any other known method for detecting glioblastoma. Clinical tests were conducted on 20 glioblastoma patients and 10 healthy individuals, and the results were quite promising. This is a significant step forward in the diagnosis of brain cancer.

Electrokinetic Technology Used in Brain Cancer Test Now Takes Only 60 Minutes Researchers say that after diagnosis, glioblastoma patients typically live for 12-18 months. Usually, surgical biopsy is used to detect this aggressive cancer, which is a difficult and time-consuming process. The new method uses electrokinetic technology to detect biomarkers or active epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR).