scriptIs it Brain Cancer? Now You’ll Know in Just 60 Minutes | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Is it Brain Cancer? Now You’ll Know in Just 60 Minutes

Brain Cancer Test Now Takes Only 60 Minutes: Scientists from America and Australia have discovered a new method that can detect brain cancer in just 60 minutes.

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 04:25 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Detect Brain Cancer in Just 60 Minutes

Detect Brain Cancer in Just 60 Minutes

Scientists have developed a new method called ‘liquid biopsy’ to detect brain cancer. This method is faster and more accurate than the traditional surgical biopsy. Liquid biopsy requires only 100 microliters of blood, which means the test can be done with just a drop of blood. This method can detect biomarkers associated with glioblastoma (the most aggressive type of brain tumor) in just 60 minutes.
A team of researchers from the University of Notre Dame in America, along with Australian scientists, developed this new method. The research, published in the journal Communications Biology, states that this method is more accurate than any other known method for detecting glioblastoma. Clinical tests were conducted on 20 glioblastoma patients and 10 healthy individuals, and the results were quite promising. This is a significant step forward in the diagnosis of brain cancer.

Electrokinetic Technology Used in Brain Cancer Test Now Takes Only 60 Minutes

Researchers say that after diagnosis, glioblastoma patients typically live for 12-18 months. Usually, surgical biopsy is used to detect this aggressive cancer, which is a difficult and time-consuming process. The new method uses electrokinetic technology to detect biomarkers or active epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR).

This is How the Deadly Disease is Diagnosed

The new method uses a special biochip to detect EGFR. The chip costs less than two dollars (approximately 167 rupees) and has a small sensor the size of a ballpoint pen tip. When a blood sample is applied to the biochip, the voltage in the plasma solution changes, creating a high negative charge, which indicates the presence of cancer.

News / Health / Is it Brain Cancer? Now You’ll Know in Just 60 Minutes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Health

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

Health

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

1 day ago

The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

News Bulletin

The amount of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater is high

1 week ago

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

Health

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

1 week ago

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

Diet Fitness

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.