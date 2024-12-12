Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

Harmful effects of tea on teeth Side effects of tea on teeth: Bad breath Drinking excessive tea can cause an unpleasant smell in your mouth. When you consume excessive tea, it leads to the growth of bacteria in your mouth. Moreover, the caffeine present in tea can also damage the enamel of your teeth.

Side effects of tea on teeth: Yellowing of teeth When you consume excessive tea, its effects are first seen on your teeth. Tea contains a substance called tannin, which is a major cause of yellowing of teeth. Excessive tea consumption can lead to stains on the surface of teeth.

Side effects of tea on teeth: Difficulty in calcium absorption When you drink excessive tea, it can cause difficulty in absorbing essential nutrients like iron and calcium. This can harm the strength of your teeth and bones.

Side effects of tea on teeth: Cavity risk When you drink tea throughout the day, it leads to the formation of plaque on your teeth. Plaque can cause many oral problems. If you consume sugary tea, the risk of cavities and plaque formation increases.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about health and dental problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a doctor or an expert.