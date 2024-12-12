scriptDoes tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health | Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

Side effects of tea on teeth: Nowadays, tea is consumed as frequently as water. While it has benefits like reducing sleep and alleviating fatigue, it can also pose risks to your dental health.

JaipurDec 12, 2024 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

Side effects of tea on teeth

Side effects of tea on teeth

Side effects of tea on teeth: Nowadays, many people begin their day with tea. A large portion of the population makes it a morning routine to drink tea. People often have the habit of consuming tea from morning till evening. While moderate tea consumption—one or two cups a day—is generally fine, excessive intake can lead to issues. Tea is not only detrimental to your health but also has negative effects on your teeth. Today, we will discuss the potential harm caused by excessive tea consumption to dental health.

Harmful effects of tea on teeth

Side effects of tea on teeth: Bad breath

Drinking excessive tea can cause an unpleasant smell in your mouth. When you consume excessive tea, it leads to the growth of bacteria in your mouth. Moreover, the caffeine present in tea can also damage the enamel of your teeth.
Side effects of tea on teeth: Yellowing of teeth

When you consume excessive tea, its effects are first seen on your teeth. Tea contains a substance called tannin, which is a major cause of yellowing of teeth. Excessive tea consumption can lead to stains on the surface of teeth.
Side effects of tea on teeth: Difficulty in calcium absorption

When you drink excessive tea, it can cause difficulty in absorbing essential nutrients like iron and calcium. This can harm the strength of your teeth and bones.

Side effects of tea on teeth: Cavity risk

When you drink tea throughout the day, it leads to the formation of plaque on your teeth. Plaque can cause many oral problems. If you consume sugary tea, the risk of cavities and plaque formation increases.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about health and dental problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a doctor or an expert.

News / Health / Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

National News

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

in 5 hours

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

National News

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

in 4 hours

Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

Health

Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Government Gives Permission for REET 2025 Exam: Exam Date and Key Highlights

Education News

Rajasthan Government Gives Permission for REET 2025 Exam: Exam Date and Key Highlights

13 hours ago

Latest Health

Benefits of Walking for Memory: An Easy Way to Improve Memory in Older Age, Brisk Walking

Health

Benefits of Walking for Memory: An Easy Way to Improve Memory in Older Age, Brisk Walking

15 hours ago

Vitamin D Rich Diet: 5 Best Ways for Vegetarians to Get Their Boost

Health

Vitamin D Rich Diet: 5 Best Ways for Vegetarians to Get Their Boost

2 days ago

Post Workout Protein Foods: The Best Sources of Protein After a Gym Session

Health

Post Workout Protein Foods: The Best Sources of Protein After a Gym Session

2 days ago

Health Alert: Weak immunity triggers these diseases in children, hospitals see surge

Health

Health Alert: Weak immunity triggers these diseases in children, hospitals see surge

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.