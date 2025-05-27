Five Daily Habits That Can Prevent a Heart Attack

Dr. Vasilios Eliopoulos, an emergency medicine physician from New York, also known as Dr. Vas, has outlined five science-based habits to protect heart health and reduce the risk of heart attacks (Daily Habits Prevent Heart Attack). These habits are not difficult to incorporate into your life and can help maintain a healthy heart.

1. A 10-Minute Post-Meal Walk According to Dr. Vas, "If you never want to experience a sudden heart attack, you must adopt some small but significant habits." He suggests that a 10-minute walk after meals can keep your heart healthy for a long time. Post-meal blood sugar levels spike, accelerating inflammation and plaque buildup in the arteries, both major contributors to heart attacks.

A light walk helps control blood sugar and reduces cardiovascular risk. Numerous studies have also shown this habit to be beneficial. 2. Include Omega-3 Fatty Acids Dr. Vas advises including omega-3 fatty acids in your diet—whether from wild salmon or high-quality omega-3 supplements. These fatty acids help lower triglycerides, reduce arterial stiffness, and control inflammation. The American Heart Association also believes that omega-3 intake can reduce the risk of events like heart attacks and strokes.

3. Get Enough Sleep Every Night Dr. Vas states, “If you sleep less than six hours, your risk of a heart attack increases by up to 200%.” Therefore, aim for 7–8 hours of good, sound sleep each day. Irregular and insufficient sleep increases blood pressure, causes inflammation, and increases stress on the arteries—all factors contributing to heart attacks.

4. Maintain Distance from Plastics According to Dr. Vas, “Daily exposure to plastics can harm your heart.” Chemicals like phthalates, found in plastics, disrupt body hormones and cause inflammation and hardening of the arteries. Therefore, store food in glass containers, avoid heating anything in plastic, and filter your drinking water. Research suggests that high intake of phthalates can increase the likelihood of heart disease.

5. Get Routine Blood Tests—But the Right Ones Common blood tests are often limited to cholesterol, which doesn’t always provide a complete picture. Dr. Vas suggests checking advanced markers such as: Apolipoprotein B,

Lipoprotein(a), Homocysteine, and High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP). These tests can indicate your future risk of a heart attack—years before symptoms appear. Dr. Vas says, “You need more than medication; you need the right information, the right habits, and a little vigilance.”

Maintaining a healthy heart doesn't require drastic changes. A short walk, sufficient sleep, a good diet, avoiding plastics, and timely tests—these five small steps can protect your heart from major diseases.