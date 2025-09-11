Five Early Morning Symptoms That Could Indicate Diabetes

Symptoms of Diabetes: Diabetes is a serious condition, and if you have it, you should control and regularly monitor your blood sugar levels to ensure they are within the target range. According to experts, type 2 diabetes develops very gradually, and symptoms in the early stages can be mild. Many people don't even realise they have the disease.
Some warning signs are particularly noticeable in the mornings. Understanding these symptoms can help in early detection and management of this condition. Here are some morning-specific warning signs of diabetes that you should take seriously:
Feeling very thirsty when you wake up is sometimes normal. However, according to doctors, if this happens frequently and you feel thirstier than usual, it could be a sign of diabetes that requires thorough investigation.
Experts say that frequent urination to remove excess sugar from the blood can lead to a loss of excess water in the body, causing dehydration.
Morning hyperglycaemia, also known as the dawn phenomenon, occurs when your blood sugar levels rise significantly in the early morning hours, typically between 4 am and 8 am.
Doctors say this is due to your body's natural circadian rhythm, which increases the production of hormones like glucose and cortisol. These cause insulin resistance, leading to high blood sugar levels upon waking.
When your blood sugar level is high, your kidneys filter out the excess sugar. This can cause a person to need to urinate, especially in the mornings.
Waking up with a dry mouth can also be a potential sign of diabetes. Doctors say that high blood sugar levels cause dehydration because your body uses more fluids to remove excess glucose. This results in a dry mouth, which you may feel particularly in the mornings.
If you wake up in the morning and cannot see clearly, doctors say this may be due to the excess sugar in the blood damaging the small blood vessels in the eyes, causing blurred vision. This occurs in one or both eyes.
High blood sugar levels also cause swelling in the eye lens, leading to blurred vision, but this is expected to improve when blood sugar levels decrease. If a person with diabetes remains untreated, the damage to these blood vessels can become more serious and may lead to vision loss.
High blood sugar levels affect blood circulation, and thus you may feel as if your nerves are damaged. In people with type 2 diabetes, this causes pain or tingling or numbness in the hands and feet, especially in the mornings. This condition is called neuropathy.
If a person does not treat their diabetes, this condition worsens over time and leads to more serious complications.
Doctors say it is important to recognise the early symptoms of type 2 diabetes, allowing you to receive early treatment. Proper treatment, lifestyle changes, and controlling blood sugar levels can improve your health and quality of life and reduce the risk of life-threatening complications.
Heart disease
Stroke
Nerve damage
Foot problems
Kidney disease
Eye disease or vision loss
Sexual dysfunction
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.