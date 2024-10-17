scriptGuava Leaves: The Surprising Secret to Weight Loss | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Guava Leaves: The Surprising Secret to Weight Loss

Lose weight with guava leaves: Obesity has become a problem that most people are troubled with these days. To reduce obesity and belly fat, people use various supplements along with gymming.

JaipurOct 17, 2024 / 03:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Lose weight with guava leaves: If you are also troubled by increasing fat, then consume this green leaf

Lose weight with guava leaves: If you are also troubled by increasing fat, then consume this green leaf

Obesity has become a problem that most people are troubled with these days. To reduce obesity and belly fat, people use various supplements along with gymming.

Consuming guava can be beneficial in reducing obesity. The use of guava leaves is very effective in weight loss. People troubled with obesity should take the support of exercise, a balanced diet, and some home remedies. This helps in rapid weight loss. Guava leaves are calorie-free and do not make you feel hungry for a long time after eating them.

Consume guava leaves in this way

You can consume guava leaves directly. But if you do not like the taste of guava leaves, you can make tea from them and drink it. Consuming guava leaf tea on an empty stomach in the morning is beneficial. You will start seeing positive effects on your body.

Benefits of guava leaves

Guava leaves have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that protect against gastric ulcers.
Consuming guava leaves is beneficial in treating diarrhoea or dysentery.
Additionally, these leaves are also effective in treating chronic cough and itching problems.
Consuming guava leaves also helps in reducing cholesterol, which improves blood circulation.
Guava leaves are also beneficial for heart patients and diabetics.

How to make guava leaf tea

First, wash 5-6 guava leaves thoroughly. Then, boil them in a litre of water for 10 minutes. When the water reduces to half, strain it and drink it like tea.

