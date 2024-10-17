Guava Leaves: The Surprising Secret to Weight Loss

Consume guava leaves in this way You can consume guava leaves directly. But if you do not like the taste of guava leaves, you can make tea from them and drink it. Consuming guava leaf tea on an empty stomach in the morning is beneficial. You will start seeing positive effects on your body.

Benefits of guava leaves Guava leaves have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that protect against gastric ulcers.

Consuming guava leaves is beneficial in treating diarrhoea or dysentery.

Additionally, these leaves are also effective in treating chronic cough and itching problems.

Consuming guava leaves also helps in reducing cholesterol, which improves blood circulation.

Guava leaves are also beneficial for heart patients and diabetics.