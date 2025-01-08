scriptHMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

HMPV Virus: A study reveals that the risk of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection is significant for young children and adults over 65. These groups should therefore exercise caution.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 12:27 pm

Patrika Desk

According to the study, young children and people over the age of 65 are at higher risk of HMPV

According to the study, young children and people over the age of 65 are at higher risk of HMPV

HMPV Virus: HMPV is considered more dangerous for children. This was revealed after a study following the confirmation of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in two children suffering from bronchopneumonia in Karnataka. A report by the Cleveland Clinic states that young children and those over 65 are also at higher risk.
Commenting on this, the Indian Ministry of Health stated that it is a globally spreading virus. Its impact is more visible in people with weak immunity. It can also be fatal for young people.

Adults over 65 years of age are at risk

While children are at risk of HMPV, it can also affect adults over 5 years of age. Those with weakened immune systems are also susceptible. The report says that when someone contracts HMPV for the first time, it can make them seriously ill. The report also states that young children and adults over 65 are more susceptible to serious respiratory symptoms such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

The government is closely monitoring the situation: J.P. Nadda

Following the emergence of Human Metapneumovirus cases in India, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no cause for concern. He further stated that HMPV is not a new virus. J.P. Nadda further stated that it was first identified in 2001 and is spreading worldwide. He explained that HMPV spreads through the air via respiration.
Nadda urged people of all age groups to remain vigilant, stating that it can affect people of any age. Health officials reported on Monday that two more children in Karnataka, one infant in Gujarat, and two children in Tamil Nadu have been found infected with HMPV.

Symptoms

Symptoms similar to a cold appear within 3 to 6 days of exposure to HMPV infection. However, in severe cases, this virus can cause complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. Common symptoms may include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing.

News / Health / HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

World

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

in 5 hours

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

National News

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

in 3 hours

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

National News

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

in 4 hours

HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

Health

HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

in 5 hours

Latest Health

Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

Health

Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

in 5 hours

Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

Health

Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

15 hours ago

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

Health

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

18 hours ago

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

Health

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.