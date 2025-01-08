HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

Commenting on this, the Indian Ministry of Health stated that it is a globally spreading virus. Its impact is more visible in people with weak immunity. It can also be fatal for young people.

Adults over 65 years of age are at risk While children are at risk of HMPV, it can also affect adults over 5 years of age. Those with weakened immune systems are also susceptible. The report says that when someone contracts HMPV for the first time, it can make them seriously ill. The report also states that young children and adults over 65 are more susceptible to serious respiratory symptoms such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

The government is closely monitoring the situation: J.P. Nadda Following the emergence of Human Metapneumovirus cases in India, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no cause for concern. He further stated that HMPV is not a new virus. J.P. Nadda further stated that it was first identified in 2001 and is spreading worldwide. He explained that HMPV spreads through the air via respiration.

Nadda urged people of all age groups to remain vigilant, stating that it can affect people of any age. Health officials reported on Monday that two more children in Karnataka, one infant in Gujarat, and two children in Tamil Nadu have been found infected with HMPV.