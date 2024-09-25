Walk according to your age : How much should you walk in a week according to your age? You will get so many benefits that your extra health care expenses will decrease

scriptWalk according to your age : How much should you walk in a week according to your age? You will get so many benefits that your extra health care expenses will decrease | Latest News | Patrika News
Walk according to your age : A research claims that walking at least three times a week for more than 5000 steps can lead to a happy and long life! You can also avoid life-style related diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, obesity, depression, etc.

JaipurSep 25, 2024 / 10:40 pm

Patrika Desk

How much should you walk in a week according to your age? : Everyone wants to live a healthy life, but due to busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, it becomes challenging to maintain it. In such cases, a new study has come up that says that walking at least three times a week for more than 5000 steps can not only increase your lifespan but also save you from various lifestyle-related diseases.
Research by the London School of Economics has revealed that walking more than 5000 steps three times a week can increase your lifespan by three years. Additionally, regular exercise can also reduce healthcare expenses by approximately 13%.

Research Findings

Walk according to your age: The London School of Economics research has found that walking more than 5000 steps three times a week can increase your lifespan by three years. Additionally, regular exercise can also reduce healthcare expenses by approximately 13%.

Benefits of Walking

Physical Health Improvement: Walking improves heart rate and blood pressure, providing relief from joint pain. It also keeps the body active and enables you to perform daily activities with ease.

Mental Health Impact: Walking is also beneficial for mental health. It helps reduce stress and depression, enabling you to live a happy and balanced life.

Advantages of Modern Technology

Role of Smartwatches: Modern technology, such as smartwatches, has made it easier to track your walking habits. These devices not only show time but also record the number of steps you take, enabling you to track your progress easily.

How Many Steps Should You Walk Daily?

Daily Habit: Typically, walking 10,000 steps a day is considered ideal. However, this number can vary depending on age and health. The London School of Economics research has proven that walking more than 5000 steps three times a week can be extremely beneficial for your health.
Walking is a simple and effective way to make your life healthy and happy. Whether you have a busy schedule or are concerned about your health, walking is a solution that can be adopted by anyone. Make walking a regular habit and experience peace and happiness in your life.

