Research Findings Walk according to your age: The London School of Economics research has found that walking more than 5000 steps three times a week can increase your lifespan by three years. Additionally, regular exercise can also reduce healthcare expenses by approximately 13%.

Benefits of Walking Physical Health Improvement: Walking improves heart rate and blood pressure, providing relief from joint pain. It also keeps the body active and enables you to perform daily activities with ease. Mental Health Impact: Walking is also beneficial for mental health. It helps reduce stress and depression, enabling you to live a happy and balanced life.

Advantages of Modern Technology Role of Smartwatches: Modern technology, such as smartwatches, has made it easier to track your walking habits. These devices not only show time but also record the number of steps you take, enabling you to track your progress easily.

How Many Steps Should You Walk Daily? Daily Habit: Typically, walking 10,000 steps a day is considered ideal. However, this number can vary depending on age and health. The London School of Economics research has proven that walking more than 5000 steps three times a week can be extremely beneficial for your health.

Walking is a simple and effective way to make your life healthy and happy. Whether you have a busy schedule or are concerned about your health, walking is a solution that can be adopted by anyone. Make walking a regular habit and experience peace and happiness in your life.