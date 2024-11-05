scriptBeware of faster Aging, Know the reason | Latest News | Patrika News
Beware of faster Aging, Know the reason

Sitting 8 Hours Daily Risk of Aging Faster: Today’s busy lifestyle has made sitting for long periods a common habit. However, according to recent research, sitting for more than 8.5 hours or 60 hours a week can increase the risk of premature aging and various diseases.

Sitting 8 Hours Daily Risk of Aging Faster and Illness Awaits, Even with Exercise

Sitting 8 Hours Daily Risk of Aging Faster and Illness Awaits, Even with Exercise

In today’s lifestyle, especially in office environments, sitting for long periods has become a common thing. But do you know that sitting for more than 8 hours a day can make you age prematurely and cause several serious health problems?

Light Exercise Does Not Reduce the Impact

Research has found that light exercise, such as walking for just 20 minutes, cannot reduce the effects of prolonged sitting. It is essential to include at least 30 minutes of intense exercise, such as running or cycling, in your daily routine.

“Less Sitting, More Exercise is Essential” – Professor Chandra Reynolds

According to Professor Chandra Reynolds of the University of Colorado Boulder, “To stay healthy and young, it is essential to reduce sitting time and prioritize exercise.” Her advice includes taking short breaks during work to avoid the negative effects of prolonged sitting on the body.

Twin Study Reveals Results

The study included over 1,000 young adults with an average age of 33 years. It also included 730 twins to better understand the effects of sitting without genetic factors. The participants recorded an average of 9 hours of sitting per day, with only 80-160 minutes of moderate physical activity. The results showed that the more someone sits, the more they appear to age prematurely.

Risk of Heart and Metabolic Diseases

The study also found that young adults who sit for approximately 8.5 hours a day and do not exercise are at risk of heart and metabolic diseases. Prolonged sitting can also negatively impact cholesterol levels and body mass index (BMI), increasing the risk of diseases.

Take Short Breaks to Stay Healthy

Researchers suggest that taking short breaks during work is essential to avoid prolonged sitting. Taking a few minutes to stand up, walk, or stretch every hour can maintain energy levels and prevent various diseases.

The balance between Exercise and Sitting

This study highlights that exercise alone cannot improve health; it is also essential to reduce sitting time. Taking regular breaks during work and making exercise a priority can help maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.
