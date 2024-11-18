scriptIron Deficiency in Women: Potential health issues and foods to combat it | Latest News | Patrika News
Iron Deficiency in Women: Potential health issues and foods to combat it

Most women appear to be troubled by iron deficiency. When women have iron deficiency, many problems arise. Let’s know the symptoms of iron deficiency in women.

JaipurNov 18, 2024 / 01:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Iron Deficiency : If iron deficiency is neglected, it can lead to many serious health problems. Iron is an essential mineral that helps in the production of hemoglobin in the body. It carries oxygen to our organs. It is extremely important for women to maintain a balance of iron, as the risk of iron deficiency increases during menstruation, pregnancy, and delivery.
Iron deficiency can cause many health problems in women. Let’s know the symptoms of iron deficiency.

Symptoms of Iron Deficiency :

Dizziness and Headache

When the body lacks iron, the brain does not receive sufficient oxygen, leading to dizziness and headache problems.
Hair Loss Problem

If you’ve been experiencing hair loss for a long time, it could be due to iron deficiency.

Fatigue and Weakness

When the body lacks iron, it does not receive sufficient energy, leading to fatigue and weakness.
Yellowing of Skin

When the body lacks iron, the skin becomes pale, and nails also turn yellow.

Shortness of Breath Problem

If you feel short of breath even after doing a little work, it may be a symptom of iron deficiency.

Foods that Cure Iron Deficiency

Dal and Legumes

White gram, soybean, masoor dal, and chickpea dal are excellent sources of iron. They also contain protein, which helps in building muscle strength.

Dried Fruits
Dried fruits provide sufficient iron to the body. They are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which help in maintaining overall health.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Spinach, kale, fenugreek, and bathua are rich in iron. Including these vegetables in your diet can not only fulfill iron deficiency but also help in overcoming vitamin-A deficiency.
Disclaimer : The purpose of this article is to spread awareness about health-related problems. It should not be considered as a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy without consulting a doctor or an expert in the field.

