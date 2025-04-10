scriptItching Eyes, Sneezing, and Cold: Could it be Allergies? | Latest News | Patrika News
Itching Eyes, Sneezing, and Cold: Could it be Allergies?

Allergy Symptoms: Itchy eyes, constant sneezing, or a blocked nose – if you’re experiencing these problems, it could be an allergy. Cases of allergies increase rapidly during seasonal changes.

BharatApr 10, 2025 / 03:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Itchy Eyes, Sneezing and Cold: If you are experiencing itchy eyes, frequent sneezing, or a blocked nose with the changing weather, you are not alone. These symptoms are often caused by allergies, which tend to worsen, especially during seasonal changes. During this time, allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mould (फफूंद) thriving in damp places become active, causing the body’s immune system to overreact.

Itchy Eyes, Sneezing and Cold: Why are Allergies Increasing?

Experiencing allergies (Seasonal Allergies) during seasonal changes is common. Changes in weather, such as temperature, humidity, and wind, activate airborne allergens.

Pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds is a major cause of allergies in the spring and early summer, while mould spores proliferate in damp weather or wet areas.
Indoor allergens, such as dust mites and pet dander, also play a significant role, especially in poorly ventilated homes.

How to Identify Allergies?

Several medical tests can help identify allergy triggers:

Skin prick test: A small amount of allergenic protein is applied to the skin. A positive reaction (allergy) shows as a rash and swelling at the application site.
Blood test: A blood test can also be performed, but it may be less effective and more expensive than a skin prick test.

Allergen-specific IgE antibody test (or ImmunoCAP): This test is better suited for individuals who cannot undergo a skin prick test.
Component Resolved Diagnostic test: This is a more in-depth test that measures IgE levels against individual components of specific allergens.

Allergy Symptoms

Frequent nasal congestion, continuous and repeated sneezing, itching of the nose and eyes, runny nose, watery eyes, redness and swelling of the eyes, sore throat, cough, headache, and occasionally difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and wheezing.
Sometimes patients may also experience itchy skin with rashes or hives and/or swelling of the eyes, lips, or other parts of the body (angioedema).
Viral infections affecting the respiratory system can present with similar symptoms. However, these usually also include fever, body aches, headache, fatigue, or weakness.

