Itching Eyes, Sneezing, and Cold: Could it be Allergies?

Itchy Eyes, Sneezing and Cold: Why are Allergies Increasing? Experiencing allergies (Seasonal Allergies) during seasonal changes is common. Changes in weather, such as temperature, humidity, and wind, activate airborne allergens. Pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds is a major cause of allergies in the spring and early summer, while mould spores proliferate in damp weather or wet areas.

Indoor allergens, such as dust mites and pet dander, also play a significant role, especially in poorly ventilated homes. How to Identify Allergies? Several medical tests can help identify allergy triggers: Skin prick test: A small amount of allergenic protein is applied to the skin. A positive reaction (allergy) shows as a rash and swelling at the application site.

Blood test: A blood test can also be performed, but it may be less effective and more expensive than a skin prick test. Allergen-specific IgE antibody test (or ImmunoCAP): This test is better suited for individuals who cannot undergo a skin prick test.

Component Resolved Diagnostic test: This is a more in-depth test that measures IgE levels against individual components of specific allergens. Allergy Symptoms Frequent nasal congestion, continuous and repeated sneezing, itching of the nose and eyes, runny nose, watery eyes, redness and swelling of the eyes, sore throat, cough, headache, and occasionally difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and wheezing.

Sometimes patients may also experience itchy skin with rashes or hives and/or swelling of the eyes, lips, or other parts of the body (angioedema).

Viral infections affecting the respiratory system can present with similar symptoms. However, these usually also include fever, body aches, headache, fatigue, or weakness.