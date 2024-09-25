Janani Express ambulance will soon be available for pregnant women to be sent home from CHC

scriptJanani Express ambulance will soon be available for pregnant women to be sent home from CHC | Latest News | Patrika News
Suratgarh. CMHO Dr. Ajay Singla conducted a surprise inspection of the CHC on Saturday. During this, he inspected the male, female, and maternity wards, as well as the dental specialist room. During this, the problem of not having a Janani Express 104 ambulance for sending pregnant women home came to the fore. He assured to arrange for a new ambulance by discussing with the district collector.

CMHO Dr. Ajay Singla reached the CHC on Saturday morning. Here, he visited the dental specialist Dr. Subhash Maheshwari’s room during the OPD. The doctor told him that the dental chair had been condemned by the company. Despite this, the dental chair has been repaired twice at the local level. In this regard, CMHO instructed to send a report to the social service organizations or higher authorities to arrange for a new dental chair. Dr. Subhash Maheshwari said that contact has been made with the officials of Shri Cement for a new dental chair. The company officials have sent a letter to the high officials with the budget. Approval is pending, and a new dental chair will be available soon. In this regard, CMHO gave necessary directions to BMO Dr. Manoj Agarwal.

Digital X-ray available on WhatsApp

CMHO also inspected the X-ray room. During this, he said that the cost of X-ray films can be reduced. For this, instead of printing the X-rays, they can be sent to the patients’ and concerned doctors’ mobile numbers via WhatsApp. This facility will provide relief to the patients and reduce expenses. Meanwhile, the problem of water seepage from the roof in the X-ray room was raised. CMHO instructed to place a plastic tarpaulin on the roof and apply cement.

Urban PHC’s arrangements criticized

CMHO inspected the Urban PHC in the Suryodaya Nagar area. During this, one nursing staff was found absent. CMHO instructed to issue a notice. Meanwhile, irregularities were found in the attendance register. CMHO also expressed displeasure over the distribution of medicines to patients without a slip. CMHO instructed BMO to improve the arrangements at Urban PHC and conduct regular inspections.
CMHO also inspected a private school, two government schools, and an Anganwadi center on Deworming Day and administered deworming medicine to children.

