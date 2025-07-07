Karnataka Cardiac Deaths: Expert Panel Finds No Direct Link to COVID Vaccines

This study reiterates that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Sudden deaths are often caused by a combination of factors such as lifestyle, genetics, and pre-existing conditions. Therefore, we should rely on scientific facts instead of rumours and adopt a balanced lifestyle to take care of our health. Get regular check-ups from your doctor and consult them about any concerns. This report carries a significant message not only for Karnataka but for the entire country, potentially helping to alleviate fears surrounding the vaccine.