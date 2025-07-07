7 July 2025,

Monday

Karnataka Cardiac Deaths: Expert Panel Finds No Direct Link to COVID Vaccines

Following a statement by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the question of whether COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of heart attacks has become prominent. An expert panel has provided a clear answer. Read the full story.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

heart attack
heart attack ( photo - AI generated )

COVID-19 Vaccines and Karnataka Cardiac Deaths: Recently, there has been much discussion regarding a possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden heart attacks. This debate intensified after statements made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hinted at a potential connection between some heart-related deaths in Hassan district and the COVID-19 vaccine. However, an expert panel constituted by the Karnataka government has now issued a conclusive response, seemingly putting an end to all speculation.

Experts' Opinion: Vaccine Offers Protection, Not Risk

The expert team, led by Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, has clearly stated that they found no direct link between the COVID-19 vaccine and heart-related deaths. Their report suggests the opposite: the COVID-19 vaccine has proven protective against cardiovascular events!

The team conducted an in-depth study on patients aged 45 years or younger admitted to Jayadeva Hospital. This involved a thorough analysis of the patients' medical history, previous COVID-19 infections, and vaccination status. The study covered a total of 251 patients admitted to the hospital between April 1st and May 31st.

What do the study figures say?

According to the report, of these 251 patients:

87 had diabetes

102 had hypertension

35 had cholesterol-related problems

40 had a family history of heart disease

111 were smokers

Meanwhile, 77 patients had no conventional risk factors.

It is also interesting to note that 19 patients had previously contracted COVID-19, and of these, 7 suffered from diabetes and 7 from high blood pressure. Most importantly, 249 out of 251 patients had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 144 received Covishield, 64 received Covaxin, while 52 could not recall which vaccine they had received.

So what is the cause of sudden deaths?

The panel clarified in its report that there is no single cause behind sudden cardiac deaths. Rather, it is the result of multiple factors. These include behavioural factors (such as excessive alcohol or drug consumption, or strenuous physical activity within 48 hours of death), genetic factors (family history of sudden death), and environmental risks.

The report also stated that a slight increase in heart-related events may be observed immediately after COVID-19 infection (immediate post-COVID phase) due to increased inflammation in the body, but this does not persist in the long term (more than a year). The panel also ruled out ‘long COVID’ as being responsible for sudden cardiac events.

According to experts, the increasing prevalence of common risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and abnormal cholesterol is the best explanation for the increase in sudden cardiac events.

Political Statements and Scientific Truth

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and parties like the BJP strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claims. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that claims of the vaccine being hastily approved were misleading and misinformed the public. She stressed that the vaccine had saved millions of lives and that its development was based on scientific and data-driven processes. The BJP also accused the Chief Minister of spreading fake news, especially since the state government itself is talking about bringing a bill to curb fake news.

This study reiterates that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Sudden deaths are often caused by a combination of factors such as lifestyle, genetics, and pre-existing conditions. Therefore, we should rely on scientific facts instead of rumours and adopt a balanced lifestyle to take care of our health. Get regular check-ups from your doctor and consult them about any concerns. This report carries a significant message not only for Karnataka but for the entire country, potentially helping to alleviate fears surrounding the vaccine.

health

health news

07 Jul 2025 01:09 pm

English News / Health / Karnataka Cardiac Deaths: Expert Panel Finds No Direct Link to COVID Vaccines
