McDonald’s Onions Suspected Source in E. Coli Infections

“McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: The American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that fresh, cut onions served in Quarter Pounders and other menu items at McDonald’s are a potential source of E. coli infection in America.”

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: A major revelation has been made in the cases of E. coli infection that have been spreading in America. The American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that fresh, cut onions used in some menu items at McDonald’s are a potential source of this infection. This outbreak has harmed people’s health in many states, and one person has also died.

McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Affected states see a rise in numbers

According to the CDC’s data, a total of 90 cases (E. coli infection) have been reported in 13 American states so far. Considering the seriousness of the infection, 27 people have been hospitalized. Most of the patients are now stable, but the risk of infection still persists.
McDonald’s and Taylor Farms, which supply these onions, have taken immediate action and removed their products from food service locations. The CDC believes that this step has significantly reduced the risk to the public. However, experts are still advising people to be cautious, especially those who have consumed McDonald’s items that used onions in the recent past.

Symptoms of E. coli infection

People infected with E. coli infection may experience symptoms like cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting. In severe cases, the infection may cause fever, bloody diarrhoea, and physical weakness. These symptoms may appear within three to eight days, and most patients recover within 10 days.

Sources and dangerous types of E. coli

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can be found in the environment, food, water, and the intestines of humans and animals. While most types of E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy gut, some types, especially E. coli O157, can be very dangerous and cause serious illnesses like diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Advice for the public

To avoid infection, people should consume fresh and cut onions cautiously. If anyone experiences symptoms of infection, they should immediately consult a doctor.

