McDonald’s Onions Suspected Source in E. Coli Infections

McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Affected states see a rise in numbers According to the CDC’s data, a total of 90 cases (E. coli infection) have been reported in 13 American states so far. Considering the seriousness of the infection, 27 people have been hospitalized. Most of the patients are now stable, but the risk of infection still persists.

McDonald’s and Taylor Farms, which supply these onions, have taken immediate action and removed their products from food service locations. The CDC believes that this step has significantly reduced the risk to the public. However, experts are still advising people to be cautious, especially those who have consumed McDonald’s items that used onions in the recent past.

Symptoms of E. coli infection People infected with E. coli infection may experience symptoms like cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting. In severe cases, the infection may cause fever, bloody diarrhoea, and physical weakness. These symptoms may appear within three to eight days, and most patients recover within 10 days.

Sources and dangerous types of E. coli E. coli is a type of bacteria that can be found in the environment, food, water, and the intestines of humans and animals. While most types of E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy gut, some types, especially E. coli O157, can be very dangerous and cause serious illnesses like diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis.