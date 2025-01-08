scriptMissing Nutrients Linked to Anger: Find Out Which Ones! | Missing Nutrients Linked to Anger: Find Out Which Ones! | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Missing Nutrients Linked to Anger: Find Out Which Ones!

If you find yourself getting angry frequently, you need to pay attention to your nutrient intake. Let's explore the nutrients whose deficiency can lead to increased irritability and anger.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 01:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Nutrients responsible for anger

Nutrients Responsible for Anger: Every individual possesses a unique temperament and personality. While some remain calm, others are quite talkative. Similarly, some individuals experience anger easily, even over trivial matters. While such behaviour is often attributed to personality flaws, the underlying cause may be a deficiency in essential nutrients.
If you find yourself getting angry frequently, you need to pay attention to your nutrient intake. Let’s explore the nutrients whose deficiency can lead to increased irritability and anger.

Nutrients Behind Frequent Anger:

Vitamin B Deficiency:
Vitamins B6, B12, and folate are crucial for optimal brain function, neurotransmitter production, cell repair, and maintaining good mental health. Their deficiency is often linked to increased anger and irritability. Vitamin B plays a vital role in several key bodily functions and is considered essential for mental well-being.
Vitamin D Deficiency:

Vitamin D contributes to our body’s growth and overall health. It helps regulate mood and plays a role in mitigating depression and anxiety. A deficiency can also lead to increased irritability and anger.
Potassium Deficiency:

Potassium is essential for maintaining hormonal balance. Its deficiency can disrupt hormonal equilibrium, resulting in increased anger and irritability.

Iron Deficiency:

Iron facilitates oxygen delivery to the brain, helping to alleviate fatigue, depression, and irritability. Iron deficiency can lead to increased anger and mood swings.
Zinc Deficiency:

Zinc deficiency can impair cognitive function, leading to mental instability and increased irritability and anger.

Omega-3 Fatty Acid Deficiency:

Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for brain health. A deficiency can disrupt mood balance, potentially leading to aggression and anger.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical advice. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult a medical expert or doctor for any health concerns.

