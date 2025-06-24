scriptMonsoon Health Tips: Illness Stems from Neglect, Not Just Rain | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Monsoon Health Tips: Illness Stems from Neglect, Not Just Rain

A little carelessness during the rainy season can quickly lead to colds, flu, and other illnesses. Poor self-care, rather than simply getting wet, is what can truly compromise your health.

Jun 24, 2025 / 05:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Monsoon Health Tips: The monsoon season is loved by everyone. The cool breeze, gentle showers, and the earthy fragrance bring peace of mind. However, a little carelessness during this season can lead to common illnesses like cold, cough, and viral fever. Many believe that getting drenched in the rain causes illness, but the truth is that neglecting proper care and precautions affects health. Therefore, it’s crucial to follow some essential health tips after getting wet in the rain, so you can enjoy the season and stay healthy.

Why Do People Fall Sick Easily During the Monsoon?

Many people fall ill quickly during the monsoon season. This is because the environment becomes humid and cool, allowing bacteria and viruses to spread rapidly. Rainwater contains dirt and germs that can enter the body and cause infections. Additionally, there is less sunlight during this season, which can weaken our immune system and increase the risk of illness. Furthermore, people often neglect their health by wearing wet clothes or staying indoors, making them more susceptible to illness.

Change Wet Clothes Immediately

If you get caught in the rain, change your wet clothes as soon as you get home. Staying in wet clothes lowers body temperature, increasing the risk of cold, cough, viral infections, or flu.

Drink Warm Water or Herbal Drinks

After getting wet, drinking ginger tea, turmeric milk, or basil-pepper concoction is beneficial. This provides warmth and helps prevent infections.

Clean Your Feet

Mud and dirt in rainwater increase the risk of fungal infections on the feet. Therefore, wash and dry your feet thoroughly with soap after getting wet and apply antifungal powder.

Don’t Forget to Clean Your Nose and Ears

If water enters your ears or nose while getting wet in the rain, clean it immediately. Leaving dirty water inside can lead to infections or earaches.

Eat Immunity-Boosting Foods

Consume Vitamin-C rich foods like lemon, amla (Indian gooseberry), oranges, and green leafy vegetables during this season. This strengthens the body’s immunity and protects against viral infections.

Dry Wet Hair

If your hair gets wet in the rain, dry it thoroughly with a towel. Keeping your hair wet for a long time can cause headaches or colds.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

