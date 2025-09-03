Morning Tea: A Slow Poison for Some?

Tea In The Morning: Tea is a globally popular beverage, particularly in India, where many begin their day with a cup. However, have you considered that this habit could be slowly harming your health? Individual needs and reactions vary. For some, drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause more harm than good. The consequences, ranging from acidity to hormonal imbalances, can be severe, especially for those with specific health profiles. This article will discuss five types of people who should exercise caution when drinking tea in the morning. Could you be one of them?