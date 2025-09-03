Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Morning Tea: A Slow Poison for Some?

Morning Tea: Many people begin their day with a cup of tea first thing in the morning. But have you ever considered that this habit could be slowly poisoning your health?

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Morning Tea: A Slow Poison for Some?

Tea In The Morning: Tea is a globally popular beverage, particularly in India, where many begin their day with a cup. However, have you considered that this habit could be slowly harming your health? Individual needs and reactions vary. For some, drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause more harm than good. The consequences, ranging from acidity to hormonal imbalances, can be severe, especially for those with specific health profiles. This article will discuss five types of people who should exercise caution when drinking tea in the morning. Could you be one of them?

Tea Side Effects: Who Should Avoid Tea?

People with Anaemia

Drinking tea can be detrimental for those with anaemia. The tannins in tea reduce the absorption of iron in the body. Therefore, tea is not a suitable beverage for anaemia patients.

People with Sleep Problems

Many people drink tea to combat drowsiness during the day. However, this habit can negatively impact sleep quality. Drinking tea, especially at night, can make it difficult to fall asleep and worsen insomnia. Those with pre-existing sleep disorders should avoid tea.

Heart Patients

If you suffer from a heart condition, consuming tea can exacerbate your problems. The caffeine in tea increases both heart rate and blood pressure. Therefore, it's best for those with heart disease to avoid tea.

Those with Digestive Problems

If you frequently experience acidity, gas, or ulcers, tea can worsen these issues. The caffeine and other components in tea increase stomach acid levels, leading to heartburn and reflux.

Pregnant Women

Excessive tea consumption during pregnancy can be risky for both mother and child. High caffeine intake can increase the risk of miscarriage and may result in low birth weight. Therefore, pregnant women should avoid tea as much as possible.

