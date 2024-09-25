National Nutrition Week: Approximately 16.6% of India’s Population Suffers from Malnutrition

Nutrition-related awareness is being raised in India every year from September 1 to 7, known as National Nutrition Week. During this week, government employees and common people are made aware of their nutrition-related needs.

The purpose of this week is to make people aware of their health and inform them about the importance of “Nutrition” in our lives. Today, a large portion of the country’s population is unaware of the essential nutrients required for a healthy body.

National Nutrition Week was first celebrated in the United States in March 1973 by the American Dietetic Association (now the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics). However, in India, it was started in 1982, when the country was struggling with the problem of malnutrition. To address this issue, the National Nutrition Week was introduced.

During this week, awareness camps are organized across the country by the government. According to statistics, around 3 crore children under the age of 5 are malnourished in India. India ranks 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2023. Approximately 16.6% of India’s population suffers from malnutrition.

In India, around 35.5% of children under the age of 5 do not develop properly. The mortality rate among children under 5 is also around 3.1%. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 lakh children under the age of 5 die every year in India due to malnutrition.

Furthermore, half of the country’s population, including women, often neglect their health while taking care of their families. They are unaware of the essential nutrients required for their bodies. We need to be aware of the essential nutrients required in our daily diet. We do not get all the vitamins and minerals required by our bodies through our daily meals. In such cases, doctors recommend various medicines or supplements.

According to the Food Security Report 2023, around 74% of India’s population cannot afford a healthy diet, and 39% of people suffer from nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, the importance of this week increases manifold.