Paracetamol Use During Pregnancy May Increase ADHD Risk in Children

Is paracetamol safe during pregnancy? While some pain relief medications are considered safe during pregnancy, paracetamol (acetaminophen) has been a commonly used and widely considered safe option. However, new research has highlighted potential risks associated with its use.

BharatMar 05, 2025 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Paracetamol Pregnancy Risks: According to new research, paracetamol (acetaminophen), previously considered safe during pregnancy, may negatively impact the brain development of the unborn child. The study found a possible link to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This revelation is prompting experts to re-evaluate the drug’s safety.

Paracetamol has been considered the safest pain reliever for pregnant women. However, new research challenges this assumption. According to reports, Dr Sheila Satyanarayana, a paediatrician at Washington University, told Science Alert that while the drug was approved decades ago, its long-term neurodevelopmental effects have never been properly assessed.

What is ADHD?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ADHD is a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that significantly impairs a person’s educational, occupational, or social functioning.

Potential Causes of ADHD

Scientists haven’t fully elucidated the exact causes of ADHD, but the following factors may play a role:
Genetics: This condition can run in families.

Experiencing significant psychological trauma in childhood.

Premature delivery.

Brain injury.

Exposure to environmental toxins, such as high levels of lead in childhood.
Smoking, alcohol consumption, or excessive stress during pregnancy.

Symptoms of ADHD

Difficulty sustaining attention in tasks or play.

Often makes careless mistakes.

Often fails to follow through on instructions or finish tasks.
Often avoids tasks requiring sustained mental effort (e.g., homework).

Often loses things necessary for tasks or activities (e.g., keys, books, school materials).

Is easily distracted by extraneous stimuli.

Symptoms of Hyperactivity-Impulsivity:

Often fidgets with hands or feet or squirms in seat.
Often leaves seat in classroom or in other situations in which remaining seated is expected.

Often runs about or climbs excessively in situations in which it is inappropriate (in adolescents or adults, may be limited to subjective feelings of restlessness).
Often has difficulty playing or engaging in leisure activities quietly.

Is often “on the go” or often acts as if “driven by a motor”.

Often talks excessively.

Often blurts out an answer before a question has been completed.
Often has difficulty awaiting turn.

Often interrupts or intrudes on others (e.g., butts into conversations or games).

FDA and Other Agencies’ Response

However, due to the small sample size of the current study, the findings aren’t compelling enough for organisations like the FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine to change their current stance. Nevertheless, the study may prompt the FDA to reconsider the drug’s safety.

What to Do?

Always consult your doctor before taking any medication during pregnancy. Weigh the potential benefits and risks of any pain reliever before taking it. If you are already taking paracetamol, talk to your doctor for guidance.
This research on paracetamol use during pregnancy may spark new debate. However, it’s not yet definitively proven to directly cause ADHD, but caution is always better. Experts say more research is needed to understand the potential risks of this drug and to provide safer medication alternatives for pregnant women.

