Pigeon Poop Lung Disease: Do You Feed Pigeons? It Could Cause Lung Disease, Doctors Explain Why

Sometimes, people fail to realise that pigeons are the cause of their persistent cough, shortness of breath, or fatigue.

Dr. Hemant Kalra explains that while pigeons may appear harmless, they actually pose significant health risks. Contact with them can lead to the following symptoms: persistent cough and difficulty breathing, flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, weakness and fatigue. Prolonged exposure can cause permanent lung damage, and in severe cases, even lung failure.