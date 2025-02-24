PM Modi's Mantra on Obesity Prevention

What is Obesity?Obesity, also known as fatness, is a condition of excessive fat accumulation in the body. It is a serious health problem that can increase the risk of many other diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer. It is commonly measured based on Body Mass Index (BMI). If a person’s BMI is 30 or more, they are classified as obese.
Why did PM Modi give this challenge?Prime Minister Modi viewed obesity as a major challenge and appealed to the citizens to overcome it. He said that it is time for us to make changes in our lifestyle to stay healthy and fit. Starting a new initiative, he challenged every Indian – to unite against obesity and prioritise their health.
Diseases caused by obesityObesity can cause many serious diseases: Heart disease: Obesity puts extra pressure on the heart, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Diabetes: Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.
High blood pressure: Obesity is also linked to high blood pressure.
Sleep apnea: This is a condition in which a person has difficulty breathing while sleeping.
Cancer: Some types of cancer, such as colorectal, breast and kidney cancer, may be linked to obesity.
Obesity Prevention Tips
- Regular physical activity such as walking, running, yoga, and gym can help reduce obesity.
- It is very important to eat a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet. Avoid fried foods and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein.
- Drinking enough water also helps in weight loss.
- Getting enough and proper sleep also affects weight. Lack of sleep can increase obesity.