PM Modi's Mantra on Obesity Prevention

What is Obesity? Obesity, also known as fatness, is a condition of excessive fat accumulation in the body. It is a serious health problem that can increase the risk of many other diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer. It is commonly measured based on Body Mass Index (BMI). If a person’s BMI is 30 or more, they are classified as obese.

Why did PM Modi give this challenge? Prime Minister Modi viewed obesity as a major challenge and appealed to the citizens to overcome it. He said that it is time for us to make changes in our lifestyle to stay healthy and fit. Starting a new initiative, he challenged every Indian – to unite against obesity and prioritise their health.

In his message, PM Modi also said that adopting this challenge will not only improve an individual’s health but will also prove beneficial for society. The creation of a healthy and fit nation is possible only when every citizen brings about changes in their lifestyle and adopts healthy habits.

Diseases caused by obesity Obesity can cause many serious diseases: Heart disease: Obesity puts extra pressure on the heart, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Diabetes: Obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

High blood pressure: Obesity is also linked to high blood pressure.

Sleep apnea: This is a condition in which a person has difficulty breathing while sleeping.

Cancer: Some types of cancer, such as colorectal, breast and kidney cancer, may be linked to obesity.

Obesity Prevention Tips Regular physical activity such as walking, running, yoga, and gym can help reduce obesity.

It is very important to eat a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet. Avoid fried foods and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein.

Drinking enough water also helps in weight loss.

Getting enough and proper sleep also affects weight. Lack of sleep can increase obesity. The growing problem of obesity PM Modi stated that according to a study, one in eight people is struggling with obesity. Also, according to WHO figures, around 2.5 billion people worldwide were overweight in 2022, proving that obesity has become a serious global problem. He said that this problem is not limited to adults, but the problem of obesity in children has also increased fourfold, which is a matter of concern.