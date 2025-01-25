Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

Diabetes occurs when blood glucose levels rise. This can lead to serious problems such as heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, and numbness in the legs. Types of Diabetes Diabetes is mainly of three types:

Type 1 Diabetes: In this type, the body stops producing insulin. This can be due to genetic reasons or viral infections. Type 2 Diabetes: In this, the body either does not produce enough insulin or it does not work properly. It mostly affects middle-aged and older people, obese individuals, and those with low physical activity.

Gestational Diabetes: Some women may experience this problem during pregnancy. If left uncontrolled, it can turn into Type 2 diabetes. Symptoms of diabetes Common symptoms of diabetes include: – Increased thirst

– Frequent urination – Excessive tiredness – Unexplained weight loss – Blurred vision – Slow-healing sores or injuries Symptoms of Type 1 diabetes tend to appear in childhood, while Type 2 diabetes develops in middle age.

Want to Prevent Diabetes: Ways to prevent diabetes Tips to prevent diabetes There may be genetic and environmental factors contributing to diabetes, but it can be prevented by improving lifestyle. Balanced Diet: – Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks.

– Opt for whole grains and multigrain bread instead of white bread. – Eat fresh fruits, green vegetables, lentils, and whole grains. – Consume omega-3 rich fish (sardines, salmon, mackerel). Regular Exercise: – Do at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week.

– Walk and climb stairs daily. – Reduce stress through yoga and meditation. Weight Management: – Maintain a healthy body weight. – If overweight, lose weight gradually (0.5-1 kg per week).

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol: – Stay away from smoking and alcohol. – Limit caffeine intake. Regular Health Check-ups: – Get your blood sugar levels checked regularly. – Monitor cholesterol and blood pressure.

Risks and Effects of Diabetes If blood sugar levels are not controlled, it can damage the body’s nerves. This affects blood circulation, which can weaken eyesight and increase the risk of infections in the legs.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb inactivity. Rising Figures of Diabetes In 1980, 5% of people over 18 years of age suffered from diabetes, but in 2014, this figure reached 8.5%. According to the International Diabetes Federation, this problem is increasing rapidly in low- and middle-income countries. In developed countries, poor people are more affected due to cheap and unhealthy food.

Diabetes is a serious but controllable disease. It can be prevented by adopting a proper diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle. Keep getting regular check-ups and take care of your health. Disclaimer: This content and the advice given herein provide general information only. It does not replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. patrika.com does not take any responsibility for this information.