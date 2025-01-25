scriptPrevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

Diabetes is a disease that elevates sugar levels in our bodies, and if left unchecked, it can lead to several serious health problems. However, there’s no need to worry, as we can prevent diabetes by adopting some simple changes and healthy habits.

New DelhiJan 25, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Want to Prevent Diabetes Follow These Simple Habits

Want to Prevent Diabetes Follow These Simple Habits

Want to Prevent Diabetes: Millions of people worldwide lose their lives to diabetes every year. It is a disease that can affect anyone at any age. Notably, this problem is now rapidly increasing among children and young people.
Diabetes occurs when blood glucose levels rise. This can lead to serious problems such as heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, and numbness in the legs.

Types of Diabetes

Diabetes is mainly of three types:
Type 1 Diabetes: In this type, the body stops producing insulin. This can be due to genetic reasons or viral infections.

Type 2 Diabetes: In this, the body either does not produce enough insulin or it does not work properly. It mostly affects middle-aged and older people, obese individuals, and those with low physical activity.
Gestational Diabetes: Some women may experience this problem during pregnancy. If left uncontrolled, it can turn into Type 2 diabetes.

Symptoms of diabetes

Symptoms of diabetes
Symptoms of diabetes
Common symptoms of diabetes include:

Increased thirst
Frequent urination

Excessive tiredness

Unexplained weight loss

Blurred vision

Slow-healing sores or injuries

Symptoms of Type 1 diabetes tend to appear in childhood, while Type 2 diabetes develops in middle age.

Want to Prevent Diabetes: Ways to prevent diabetes

Tips to prevent diabetes
Tips to prevent diabetes
There may be genetic and environmental factors contributing to diabetes, but it can be prevented by improving lifestyle.

Balanced Diet:

Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks.
Opt for whole grains and multigrain bread instead of white bread.

Eat fresh fruits, green vegetables, lentils, and whole grains.

Consume omega-3 rich fish (sardines, salmon, mackerel).

Regular Exercise:

Do at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week.
Walk and climb stairs daily.

Reduce stress through yoga and meditation.

Weight Management:

Maintain a healthy body weight.

If overweight, lose weight gradually (0.5-1 kg per week).

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol:

Stay away from smoking and alcohol.

Limit caffeine intake.

Regular Health Check-ups:

Get your blood sugar levels checked regularly.

Monitor cholesterol and blood pressure.

Risks and Effects of Diabetes

If blood sugar levels are not controlled, it can damage the body’s nerves. This affects blood circulation, which can weaken eyesight and increase the risk of infections in the legs.
According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb inactivity.

Rising Figures of Diabetes

In 1980, 5% of people over 18 years of age suffered from diabetes, but in 2014, this figure reached 8.5%. According to the International Diabetes Federation, this problem is increasing rapidly in low- and middle-income countries. In developed countries, poor people are more affected due to cheap and unhealthy food.
Diabetes is a serious but controllable disease. It can be prevented by adopting a proper diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle. Keep getting regular check-ups and take care of your health.

Disclaimer: This content and the advice given herein provide general information only. It does not replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. patrika.com does not take any responsibility for this information.

News / Health / Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

Special

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

2 hours ago

Diplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025

National News

Diplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025

1 hour ago

Police raid on Company Bagh: Two women arrested in sex trade crackdown in Alwar

Crime

Police raid on Company Bagh: Two women arrested in sex trade crackdown in Alwar

in 26 minutes

Fact Check: This Is Not the Lady Teacher from the Viral Rajasthan Video

National News

Fact Check: This Is Not the Lady Teacher from the Viral Rajasthan Video

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

Health

Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

in 4 hours

Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

Health

Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

in 4 hours

Alia Bhatt's Nutritionist Shares Diabetes Control Tips

Health

Alia Bhatt's Nutritionist Shares Diabetes Control Tips

15 hours ago

5 Signs Your Digestive System Isn't Working Properly

Health

5 Signs Your Digestive System Isn't Working Properly

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.