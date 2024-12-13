scriptRise in Colon Cancer Cases: Know Why the Risk is Increasing | Latest News | Patrika News
Rise in Colon Cancer Cases: Know Why the Risk is Increasing

According to a recent study, colon cancer, is increasing rapidly among young adults.

Dec 13, 2024

Patrika Desk

Colon cancer in young adults

Colon Cancer in Young Adults: Colon cancer is no longer considered a disease of the elderly, as it is increasingly being found in young adults as well. According to a new study, cases of colon cancer are increasing rapidly among 25-49-year-olds worldwide. This is a worrying situation that requires immediate attention and understanding of the causes and measures to combat it.

Colon Cancer in Young Adults: Situation in India

The good news is that India has one of the lowest rates of colon cancer among 50 countries. However, we should not be complacent about this. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits may lead to an increase in this problem in India in the future.

Colon Cancer: What are the Causes?

Several factors contribute to the increasing problem of colon cancer, including:

  • Imbalanced Diet: Consuming fast food, processed foods, and red meat in excess.
  • Lack of Physical Activity: A sedentary lifestyle due to busy schedules.
  • Obesity: Increasing obesity is a major cause of colon cancer.
  • Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of colon cancer.
  • Genetic Factors: Some people are at risk of colon cancer due to genetic factors.

Colon Cancer: What are the Symptoms?

Recognising the early symptoms of colon cancer is crucial. These include:
  • Blood in stool
  • Abdominal pain or cramps
  • Changes in bowel habits
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Fatigue

Colon Cancer: How to Prevent it?

To prevent colon cancer, we can take some precautions, such as:

  • Consume a Balanced Diet: Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber.
  • Engage in Physical Activity: Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily.
  • Maintain a Healthy Weight: Avoid obesity.
  • Quit Smoking: Stop smoking.
  • Get Regular Check-ups: Get a colonoscopy done after the age of 50.
Colon cancer is a serious disease, but it can be prevented. By adopting a healthy lifestyle and getting regular check-ups, we can protect ourselves from this disease.
Finally, remember that recognising the early symptoms of colon cancer is crucial. If you notice any symptoms, consult a doctor immediately.

For more information, you can visit the following websites:

  • Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website
  • Indian Cancer Society website
  • World Health Organisation website
This article is for informational purposes only. Consult a doctor for any disease.

