Rise in Colon Cancer Cases: Know Why the Risk is Increasing

Colon Cancer in Young Adults: Situation in India The good news is that India has one of the lowest rates of colon cancer among 50 countries. However, we should not be complacent about this. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits may lead to an increase in this problem in India in the future.

Colon Cancer: What are the Causes? Several factors contribute to the increasing problem of colon cancer, including: Imbalanced Diet: Consuming fast food, processed foods, and red meat in excess.

Consuming fast food, processed foods, and red meat in excess. Lack of Physical Activity: A sedentary lifestyle due to busy schedules.

A sedentary lifestyle due to busy schedules. Obesity: Increasing obesity is a major cause of colon cancer.

Increasing obesity is a major cause of colon cancer. Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of colon cancer.

Genetic Factors: Some people are at risk of colon cancer due to genetic factors. Colon Cancer: What are the Symptoms? Recognising the early symptoms of colon cancer is crucial. These include:

Blood in stool

Abdominal pain or cramps

Changes in bowel habits

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue Colon Cancer: How to Prevent it? To prevent colon cancer, we can take some precautions, such as: Consume a Balanced Diet: Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber.

Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber. Engage in Physical Activity: Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily.

Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Avoid obesity.

Avoid obesity. Quit Smoking: Stop smoking.

Stop smoking. Get Regular Check-ups: Get a colonoscopy done after the age of 50. Colon cancer is a serious disease, but it can be prevented. By adopting a healthy lifestyle and getting regular check-ups, we can protect ourselves from this disease.