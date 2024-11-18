scriptRisk of this disease rising in children, warns WHO; know the symptoms and treatment | Latest News | Patrika News
Risk of this disease rising in children, warns WHO; know the symptoms and treatment

WHO has issued a warning about the danger of measles. WHO has said that India is also at risk, ranking second.

JaipurNov 18, 2024 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Measles : Measles is an infectious disease. It affects children the most. The cause of this disease is the Measles virus. This disease spreads easily from one person to another. According to a report by the WHO, 57 countries are at risk of measles, with India ranking second. They have attributed the cause to a shortage of measles vaccines. The report states that globally, 22.2 million children received their first vaccine dose in 2023, which is 2% more than in previous years.

WHO report

There has been a 20% increase in measles cases globally. In 2023, 10.3 million measles cases were reported, with an estimated 8% increase in deaths compared to the previous year.

What is measles

Measles is an infectious disease that can spread through coughing and sneezing. It affects children the most and can also affect people with weakened immunity.

Symptoms of Measles

The symptoms of measles include fever, dry cough, runny nose or stuffy nose, eye irritation and redness, and rashes on the body, as well as white spots in the mouth.

Measles treatment

There is no specific treatment for measles, but if you take certain precautions, you can recover. If you want to reduce the symptoms, keep your body hydrated, eat a nutrient-rich diet, include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet, maintain cleanliness at home, and consult a doctor.

