Risk of this disease rising in children, warns WHO; know the symptoms and treatment

WHO report There has been a 20% increase in measles cases globally. In 2023, 10.3 million measles cases were reported, with an estimated 8% increase in deaths compared to the previous year. What is measles Measles is an infectious disease that can spread through coughing and sneezing. It affects children the most and can also affect people with weakened immunity.

Symptoms of Measles The symptoms of measles include fever, dry cough, runny nose or stuffy nose, eye irritation and redness, and rashes on the body, as well as white spots in the mouth. Measles treatment There is no specific treatment for measles, but if you take certain precautions, you can recover. If you want to reduce the symptoms, keep your body hydrated, eat a nutrient-rich diet, include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet, maintain cleanliness at home, and consult a doctor.