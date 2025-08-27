Screwworm Fly Infestation: A Global Threat

Screwworm disease is caused by the larvae of the 'New World screwworm'. It is a parasitic disease spread by the screwworm fly. This disease affects warm-blooded animals (such as cows, sheep, goats, dogs, and horses). However, in some cases, it can also affect humans. This disease occurs when the screwworm fly lays its eggs on an open wound of an animal, such as a cut or scratch. These eggs transform into larvae, called 'screwworms', within a few hours. These larvae feed on the living tissues inside the wound, causing it to deepen.