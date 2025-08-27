Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Screwworm Fly Infestation: A Global Threat

The screwworm is the larva of a fly that lays its eggs in the open wounds of warm-blooded animals. In some cases, it can also affect humans. Let's find out how dangerous the screwworm is.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Screwworms, Screwworms news, Screwworm treatment,
स्क्रूवर्म एक ऐसी बीमारी है जो मक्खी से फैलती है। Image Source: Meta AI)

Screwworms Virus: Recently, a case of a disease called screwworm was reported in the United States. Although the US had eradicated this disease years ago, it has reappeared. Screwworm is a disease spread by a fly. This article explores how dangerous screwworm is and how it affects animals and humans.

What Is Screwworm Disease

Screwworm disease is caused by the larvae of the 'New World screwworm'. It is a parasitic disease spread by the screwworm fly. This disease affects warm-blooded animals (such as cows, sheep, goats, dogs, and horses). However, in some cases, it can also affect humans. This disease occurs when the screwworm fly lays its eggs on an open wound of an animal, such as a cut or scratch. These eggs transform into larvae, called 'screwworms', within a few hours. These larvae feed on the living tissues inside the wound, causing it to deepen.

Dangerous For Animals

Screwworm flies reproduce and lay eggs very quickly, allowing the disease to spread rapidly. Screwworm larvae consume living tissues, creating deep wounds in animals that can lead to death. The rapid spread of this disease can cause significant damage to livestock populations, negatively impacting agriculture and the economy.

Effect On Humans

This disease can also prove dangerous for humans. If a human contracts this disease, the symptoms are similar to those seen in animals. The affected area may experience pain, swelling, redness, and a foul odour emanating from the wound. If left untreated, this disease can become life-threatening.

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 04:58 pm

