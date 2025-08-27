Screwworm Fly Infestation: A Global Threat

Screwworms Virus: Recently, a case of a disease called screwworm was reported in the United States. Although the US had eradicated this disease years ago, it has reappeared. Screwworm is a disease spread by a fly. This article explores how dangerous screwworm is and how it affects animals and humans.
Screwworm disease is caused by the larvae of the 'New World screwworm'. It is a parasitic disease spread by the screwworm fly. This disease affects warm-blooded animals (such as cows, sheep, goats, dogs, and horses). However, in some cases, it can also affect humans. This disease occurs when the screwworm fly lays its eggs on an open wound of an animal, such as a cut or scratch. These eggs transform into larvae, called 'screwworms', within a few hours. These larvae feed on the living tissues inside the wound, causing it to deepen.
Screwworm flies reproduce and lay eggs very quickly, allowing the disease to spread rapidly. Screwworm larvae consume living tissues, creating deep wounds in animals that can lead to death. The rapid spread of this disease can cause significant damage to livestock populations, negatively impacting agriculture and the economy.
This disease can also prove dangerous for humans. If a human contracts this disease, the symptoms are similar to those seen in animals. The affected area may experience pain, swelling, redness, and a foul odour emanating from the wound. If left untreated, this disease can become life-threatening.