Six Superfruits for Strong Bones: Stay Fit and Active at Any Age

Orange Oranges are an excellent source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C aids in collagen production, crucial for maintaining bone structure. Research suggests that daily orange consumption strengthens bones and reduces fracture risk. The antioxidants in oranges also protect bones from free radicals, preventing weakening with age.

Guava Guavas are also rich in Vitamin C, vital for bone health. Additionally, guavas contain fibre and other nutrients that detoxify the body and maintain metabolism. Eating one guava daily is beneficial for strong bones.

Figs Figs are also known as the ‘calcium fruit’ due to their high calcium and potassium content. Both are essential for strong bones. Figs are a great alternative if you don’t drink milk or avoid dairy products. They can be eaten fresh or dried.

Kiwi Kiwis are not only delicious but also a superfood for healthy bones. They contain Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and potassium, which help maintain bone mineral density. Kiwis are particularly beneficial for those suffering from osteoporosis or bone weakness.

Banana Bananas are considered a good source of energy, but did you know they are also beneficial for bones? Bananas are rich in potassium, which improves calcium absorption in the body. It also helps remove excess sodium, preventing calcium deficiency in bones.