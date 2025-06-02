Skipping Meals for Dieting: A Risky Health Trade-off

Meal Skipping Dangers Increased Hunger and Overeating Nowadays, when people start gaining weight due to unhealthy eating habits, they skip meals. But when we skip a meal, such as breakfast, lunch, or dinner, our body remains without energy for a long time. This is because the next time we eat, we feel hungrier than usual. This promotes the habit of overeating, leading to the accumulation of extra calories in the body and potential weight gain. Furthermore, overeating also affects digestion.

Nutrient Deficiency Every meal helps provide our body with essential nutrients (such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, etc.). If we skip meals, the body does not receive these essential nutrients on time. Doing this for a long time can lead to vitamin deficiencies, anaemia (lack of blood), weak bones, and a weakened immune system. This affects the body’s normal functioning.

Lack of Energy and Fatigue Food helps produce energy in our bodies. When we don’t eat, the body doesn’t get energy, leading to problems like fatigue, lethargy, dizziness, and inability to concentrate. The brain and muscles are particularly affected by this deficiency.

Digestive Problems Not eating disrupts the regularity of the digestive system. When the stomach is empty, acid continues to form, which can lead to problems like acidity, heartburn, gas, and constipation. Regular meals keep the stomach system healthy, but if we make it irregular, digestion can be impaired.

Impact on Mental Health Going hungry affects not only physically but also mentally. When the body doesn’t get enough nutrition, the brain doesn’t function properly either. This can lead to irritability, poor mood, anxiety, stress, and sometimes depression. Irregularity in eating for a long time can also disrupt mental balance.

Some Tips for Healthy Dieting -Eat a balanced diet that includes all nutrients.

-Eat at regular intervals and don’t skip meals.

-Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

-Exercise regularly and increase physical activity.

-Choose healthy snacks and avoid junk food.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.