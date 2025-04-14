scriptStage 0 Cancer: Saif Ali Khan's Mother's Lung Cancer Survival and the Experiences of Other Celebrities | Latest News | Patrika News
Stage 0 Cancer: Saif Ali Khan's Mother's Lung Cancer Survival and the Experiences of Other Celebrities

Let’s understand what stage zero cancer is and what its symptoms are.

Apr 14, 2025

Patrika Desk

Stage 0 cancer: Following news about Hina Khan, reports emerged concerning Tahira Kashyap’s cancer. Even after being declared ‘free’ from cancer (Tahira Kashyap Breast Cancer), Tahira Kashyap has faced a relapse. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan spoke about her mother Sharmila Tagore’s lung cancer (Sharmila Tagore Cancer). Sharmila Tagore’s stage zero cancer allowed for highly effective treatment. Therefore, today we will learn stage zero cancer, the symptoms of stage zero cancer, and the treatment.

What is Stage 0 Cancer?

According to the US National Cancer Institute, “it is a condition in which some abnormal-looking cells are formed that resemble cancer tissue, but they are only located in the place where they originated. Such cells have not spread to other parts of the body. However, over time, they can cause cancer and later spread throughout the body. Such a condition is called ‘stage 0’ disease or cancer. It can occur in different parts of the body.”
  • In the cervix, lungs, or stomach lining – this is called Adenocarcinoma in situ.
  • In the breast – this is called Ductal Carcinoma in situ.
  • In the skin, mouth, or throat – this is called Squamous cell carcinoma in situ.
It is also known by another name: Carcinoma in situ.

Stage 0 Cancer Symptoms

This image depicts stage 0 cancer cells.
Stage zero cancer does not show symptoms. Researchers studying cancer have not yet been able to provide clear information about its symptoms. Therefore, you cannot observe symptoms of stage zero cancer. However, stage zero cancer can be understood through other methods.

Stage 0 Cancer Test

As we have learned, the symptoms of stage zero cancer cannot be normally observed or understood. However, it can be detected through certain medical tests. When stage zero cancer is detected, treatment begins early, and therefore there is hope that cancer can be cured quickly at this level.

Regular Medical Screening or General Cancer Check-up

If you undergo regular cancer screenings or medical tests, stage zero cancer can be detected. When detected at stage zero, a complete cancer examination is then conducted.
If cancer is detected at stage zero, early treatment prevents the cells from spreading throughout the body. This is why Sharmila Tagore recovered quickly from lung cancer.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the above article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty. Also, keep reading the Patrika’s Health News section for health-related information.

