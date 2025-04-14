Stage 0 Cancer: Saif Ali Khan's Mother's Lung Cancer Survival and the Experiences of Other Celebrities

What is Stage 0 Cancer? According to the US National Cancer Institute, “it is a condition in which some abnormal-looking cells are formed that resemble cancer tissue, but they are only located in the place where they originated. Such cells have not spread to other parts of the body. However, over time, they can cause cancer and later spread throughout the body. Such a condition is called ‘stage 0’ disease or cancer. It can occur in different parts of the body.”

In the cervix, lungs, or stomach lining – this is called Adenocarcinoma in situ .

. In the breast – this is called Ductal Carcinoma in situ .

. In the skin, mouth, or throat – this is called Squamous cell carcinoma in situ. It is also known by another name: Carcinoma in situ. It is also known by another name:

Stage 0 Cancer Symptoms This image depicts stage 0 cancer cells. Stage zero cancer does not show symptoms. Researchers studying cancer have not yet been able to provide clear information about its symptoms. Therefore, you cannot observe symptoms of stage zero cancer. However, stage zero cancer can be understood through other methods.

Stage 0 Cancer Test As we have learned, the symptoms of stage zero cancer cannot be normally observed or understood. However, it can be detected through certain medical tests. When stage zero cancer is detected, treatment begins early, and therefore there is hope that cancer can be cured quickly at this level.

Regular Medical Screening or General Cancer Check-up If you undergo regular cancer screenings or medical tests, stage zero cancer can be detected. When detected at stage zero, a complete cancer examination is then conducted.