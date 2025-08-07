Stevia Shows Promise in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: New Study

Stevia Cure Cancer: These days, people are using stevia, a healthy sugar alternative, quite extensively to maintain fitness. But did you know that new research has emerged claiming that stevia is not only sweet but also significantly aids in fighting cancer?
Scientists at Hiroshima University, Japan, conducted a study revealing that when stevia leaf extract was fermented with specific bacteria, it exhibited the ability to inhibit cancer cells. This research was published in the International Journal of Molecular Science on 26 March 2025.
Scientists discovered that the fermented stevia extract possessed potent antioxidant properties and impacted pancreatic cancer cells in laboratory settings; meaning it could inhibit their growth. However, it's crucial to note that this effect was only observed in the fermented extract, not in commonly used stevia.
Dr Paul Oberstein from the Pancreatic Cancer Center at New York University stated that this research is fascinating because it demonstrates the modification of a natural substance to inhibit cancer cells. However, he also cautioned that since it hasn't been tested on humans yet, it would be premature to consider it a cure.