7 August 2025,

Thursday

Health

Stevia Shows Promise in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: New Study

New research suggests that stevia, a sugar substitute used as a sweetener, may be used to treat pancreatic cancer. This research was published in the 'International Journal of Molecular Science' on 26 March 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Stevia Cure Cancer
Stevia Cure Cancer (Photo- freepik)

Stevia Cure Cancer: These days, people are using stevia, a healthy sugar alternative, quite extensively to maintain fitness. But did you know that new research has emerged claiming that stevia is not only sweet but also significantly aids in fighting cancer?

Scientists at Hiroshima University, Japan, conducted a study revealing that when stevia leaf extract was fermented with specific bacteria, it exhibited the ability to inhibit cancer cells. This research was published in the International Journal of Molecular Science on 26 March 2025.

Research Findings

Scientists discovered that the fermented stevia extract possessed potent antioxidant properties and impacted pancreatic cancer cells in laboratory settings; meaning it could inhibit their growth. However, it's crucial to note that this effect was only observed in the fermented extract, not in commonly used stevia.

Doctors' Opinions

Dr Paul Oberstein from the Pancreatic Cancer Center at New York University stated that this research is fascinating because it demonstrates the modification of a natural substance to inhibit cancer cells. However, he also cautioned that since it hasn't been tested on humans yet, it would be premature to consider it a cure.

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 05:17 pm

English News / Health / Stevia Shows Promise in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: New Study
