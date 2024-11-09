Struggling with constipation? Try these 5 fruits

scriptStruggling with constipation? Try these 5 fruits | Latest News | Patrika News
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, about 16% of adults have symptoms of constipation, and about 33% of adults over 60 years old have symptoms of constipation.

JaipurNov 09, 2024 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Constipation is an uncomfortable and painful problem. The main reason for constipation is your diet and lifestyle. In today’s busy life, people have made their daily routine so bad that they don’t even know what they are eating. Constipation means not having a bowel movement for almost 3 days.
The main causes of constipation include a lack of fibre and liquid in your diet. According to the American dietary guidelines for 2020-2025, it is recommended to consume 28 grams of fibre per day on a 2,000-calorie diet, and if you consume more calories, it is advised to increase the amount of fibre.

Fruits that solve the problem of constipation

Pears

Pears contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which is very important for your digestive system. Insoluble fibre is mainly found in the skin of the fruit, which does not dissolve in water and helps to remove stool from the intestine, maintaining regularity in your bowels.

Eat apples for constipation relief

Apples, like pears, are also rich in fibre, which is found in their skin, containing a type of insoluble fibre. The pulp of the apple contains pectin, which is a type of soluble fibre.

Fibre-rich kiwi

Kiwi is a fibre-rich fruit, containing more than 2 grams of fibre, which is about 8% of your daily fibre requirement. If you remove the peel, eating kiwi can provide you with extra nutrition and fibre.

Citrus fruits are beneficial in constipation

Citrus fruits like grapes and oranges help relieve constipation. According to USDA data, one grape and one orange contain about 4 grams of fibre, which is about 14% of your daily requirement.

Dragon fruit is beneficial in constipation

Dragon fruits, unlike apples and pears, have thick and inedible skin. According to USDA data, one dragon fruit provides about 5 grams of fibre, which is about 18% of your daily requirement.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about diseases and health-related problems. This is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to the medical field.

