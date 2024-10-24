scriptSunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

Sunbathing benefits: Sunbathing or sitting in the sun provides several important health benefits. Especially in cases of osteoporosis where bones become weak, sun’s role is extremely crucial.

JaipurOct 24, 2024 / 08:28 am

Patrika Desk

30 minutes of sunbathing every day gives miraculous benefits

30 minutes of sunbathing every day gives miraculous benefits

Calcium deficiency weakens bones in osteoporosis. Even if calcium is consumed, it is not absorbed by the body. Therefore, it is essential to correct the digestive system. For this, eat food slowly and at the right time. Avoid late-night dinners.
Sunbathing benefits: Sunbathing, when done safely, offers numerous health benefits. Exposure to sunlight helps the body produce vitamin D, essential for bone health, immune function, and mood regulation. Regular sunbathing can improve sleep by regulating circadian rhythms and increasing serotonin levels, boosting mood and reducing the risk of depression. It also promotes healthy skin by treating conditions like psoriasis and eczema. Additionally, sunlight supports cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure. However, moderation is key, as overexposure increases the risk of skin damage and cancer. Always apply sunscreen to protect your skin while enjoying these benefits.

Keep your digestion strong

In natural medicine, emphasis is given on strengthening the digestive system. In this, applying warm or cold compress on the stomach, mud pack, enema, and gentle massage followed by sunbathing are beneficial. Sunbathing (Sunbathing benefits) for at least 30 minutes daily in the morning sun with minimal clothes is recommended. It provides immense benefits. Even a healthy person should sit in the sun daily.
  • Dr. Ramakant Sharma, Naturopathy Specialist

News / Health / Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

National News

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan: Good News from Pakistan after China, Agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Extended by 5 Years

National News

India-Pakistan: Good News from Pakistan after China, Agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Extended by 5 Years

14 hours ago

‘I didn’t know that permission was required to cut trees’, says Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor in Supreme Court

National News

‘I didn’t know that permission was required to cut trees’, says Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor in Supreme Court

14 hours ago

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date

Education News

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date

13 hours ago

Latest Health

What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter

Health

What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter

10 hours ago

Tiger Nuts Benefits: What are the benefits of eating tiger nuts

Health

Tiger Nuts Benefits: What are the benefits of eating tiger nuts

11 hours ago

Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs

Health

Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs

12 hours ago

Be cautious of adulterated milk and sweets on Diwali: How to identify adulterated products

Health

Be cautious of adulterated milk and sweets on Diwali: How to identify adulterated products

12 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.